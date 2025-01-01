Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coachella 2025 is right around the corner and the excitement is building up. The festival is once more taking over Indio, California, for two weekends — April 11-13 and April 18-20 — bringing a lineup stacked with Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats and genre-blending artists ready to shut down the desert.

This year, the festival is expected to get a new look, thanks to Travis Scott, who will “design the desert” with a specially curated, immersive experience. This moment has been a long time coming for Scott — he was initially set to headline the event in 2020 before the pandemic forced its cancellation. Now, he’s returning with something fans won’t want to miss.

One of the weekend’s biggest highlights will be Missy Elliott, performing on April 11 and 18. A pioneer in hip-hop and R&B, Missy is known for her futuristic visuals, high-energy performances, and a catalog of timeless hits. Expect nothing less than an electrifying set packed with the innovation and creativity that’s kept her ahead of the game for decades.

Megan Thee Stallion is also bringing the heat on April 13 and 20. With anthems that fuel the culture, unmatched stage presence and the ability to command an entire crowd with just a look, her set is guaranteed to be one of the weekend’s most talked-about performances.

Beyond the headliners, Coachella is making space for the next wave of artists shaping the sound of today. GloRilla, who’s been dominating with her raw Memphis energy and no-nonsense delivery, will hit the stage on April 11 and 18. Tink, who is known for her soulful storytelling and smooth vocals, also performs those nights, bringing R&B lovers exactly what they came for.

Afrobeats will have a strong presence this year as well, with some of the genre’s biggest names making an appearance. Fresh off her global rise, Tyla will perform on April 11 and 18, blending Amapiano and R&B for a vibe like no other. Rema, the Nigerian star behind “Calm Down,” will take over April 13 and 20, bringing his signature mix of Afrobeats, pop and undeniable stage presence. Also performing on both Sundays, Amaarae will add her genre-blurring, experimental sound to the festival’s eclectic mix.

For something different, Shaboozey will also step up on April 13 and 20, bringing his fusion of Hip Hop, country and rock. Meanwhile, T-Pain will deliver all the nostalgia on April 12 and 19, with a set that’s guaranteed to be a singalong moment from start to finish.

With this lineup — and Scott’s activation in the works — Coachella 2025 is shaping up to be one of the festival’s biggest years yet. Whether you're there for the legends, new school or surprises in between, the California desert is about to be the place to be.

Check out the full lineup here.