Mariah Carey returned from seven years without a studio album to give us Here for It All. It is a body of work that feels personal, prayerful, and perfectly timed. It’s her 16th album, which is a milestone she admits she can “hardly believe” and one that marks what she calls “the era of me.”

“I was working on this album for so long, and I didn’t even know, like, was I going to put it out? What was it going to be?” Carey told AP News. “It just became something that I then sort of focused on and said, I’m going to make this my 16th album… I am so thankful for where we are at with this album, and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The project glows with reflection, from her collaboration with gospel legends The Clark Sisters on “Jesus I Do,” a dream moment she described as “major” and “butterfly-inducing” to the title track that closes the album with intention. “I have to put ‘Here for It All’ at the end because I want my fans to take time to listen to it. In a way, it’s kind of for them,” she explained.

The album continues to be played by fans, and while there really aren't any skips, here are our six selected favorites from the album.

1. “Mi”

The Songbird Supreme kicks off her sixteenth album with an unapologetic declaration of self. “Mi” is an anthem of autonomy and serves as a reminder that the legend doesn’t bend to industry timelines or public opinion.

When she sings, “I don’t care about much if it ain’t about Mi / Let the money talk first, conversations ain’t free,” it’s not just swagger, but it’s sovereignty. Later, she leans into that self-possession: “I don’t acknowledge time, I do whatever I please / Diamonds in my hair, yeah, that’s pure luxury / I’m a bad b**ch, but I’m good company.”

Every bar glimmers with confidence born from experience. The chanteuse has nothing left to prove, only more truth to tell. By the time she gets to “Harry Winston diamonds and some Louis XIII / I ain’t checked the price since Emancipation Mi,” it’s clear that she’s still the blueprint.

The vocal architect who’s navigated decades at the top is reminding us that she runs her career on her own clock. “Mi” is not a reintroduction, but it’s a reclamation. She’s still that girl, but just freer, richer, and entirely self-defined.

2. “Nothing Is Impossible”

This track is the heartbeat of Here for It All. The icon lets her guard down completely, trading grandeur for grace. “Nothing Is Impossible” is less about perfection and more about perseverance. The visionary behind so many chart-toppers turns inward, exploring the quiet strength it takes to rebuild after loss.

The powerhouse doesn’t shy from her past from public breakups, private grief, and the kind of growing pains only fame magnifies. Through her shimmering vocals, she seems to whisper how she’s been through it and is still standing. The song feels like a letter to herself and to anyone who’s ever doubted their own resilience. The way she stretches her voice across each note feels like survival in motion.

“Nothing Is Impossible” captures that hard-earned truth that even when everything falls apart, faith, love, and purpose remain. It’s the kind of vulnerability only a woman who’s lived multiple lives can sing with conviction.

3. “Here for It All”

The title track is the album’s emotional centerpiece. It’s where the legend steps fully into acceptance, embracing the beauty and chaos that shaped her. Lines like “And baby, I’m here for it all / The glory, the shakes, and withdrawals” feel like vows to herself, to her journey, and to her fans.

She balances extravagance with intimacy by singing “Red carpets in Cannes and applause / Bugattis, whatever they’re called,” which sits beside “virtual sleepover nights that kept me from losing my mind.” Only a storyteller of her caliber could blend glamour with gut truth so seamlessly.

During her interview with BBC 1Xtra Breakfast, the artist called this one of her favorite songs, describing it as “multi-genre,” blending gospel and jazz textures. She said she placed it at the end because it felt right to let it fade and to let it breathe.

Later, in an Apple Music conversation with SZA, she explained, “It’s just special to me; that’s why I put it at the end and named the album after it… it’s got a soulfulness to it… It’s giving this to other people that need to hear something like that.” This track is her thesis statement: the diva herself, stripped of defense, anchored in truth. “Here for It All” isn’t about perfection, but it’s about presence.

4. “Confetti & Champagne”

The butterfly spreads her wings again on “Confetti & Champagne,” transforming heartbreak into freedom. It’s the kind of record that makes you want to throw on something sparkly and toast to your own resilience.

“I watch confetti falling down / And you ain’t around / It’s a celebration,” she coos, reminding us that endings can still glitter. The songstress flips the breakup narrative into one of self-celebration where there’s no tears, no regrets, but just release.

When she adds, “My new baby text me, ‘I’m on the way,’” the energy shifts from loss to luxury. The vocal alchemist turns pain into sparkle here. It’s her saying how one lover doesn’t define her. The show goes on, and she’s still center stage.

“Confetti & Champagne” is equal parts therapy and triumph, serving as a reminder that healing can look like dancing, laughing, and pouring another glass. For the Aries queen, the moral is clear: no heartbreak can dim your shine. Pop that champagne, let the confetti fall, and celebrate being your own happy ending.

5. “I Won’t Allow”

Over a funky, disco-kissed groove, the hitmaker reclaims her boundaries with elegance. “I Won’t Allow” is Mariah in her self-assured era, reminding everyone that self-respect is the ultimate luxury. She teases an ex with effortless charm: “Whatcha gonna say when we go our separate ways / And you see me outside with my billion-dollar bae / Please enjoy your Chick-fil-A.”

It’s the kind of lyric only the diva herself could deliver, with it being cheeky, confident, and her being deliciously unbothered. Then comes the pivot, with her singing “Wanted the fame, used my name / Bet you thought you could do that / I won’t entertain all your narcissistic ways.”

Here, the storyteller refuses to let bitterness take over. Instead, she transforms dismissal into art. By the chorus, where she says “I won’t allow it,” the statement becomes a mantra. She makes saying “no” sound melodic, mature, and magnetic. The icon doesn’t just set boundaries; she sings them into existence and somehow makes it sexy.

6. “Jesus I Do”

To close, the legend partners with The Clark Sisters, which is a full-circle collaboration years in the making. For an artist who’s always kept her spirituality close, “Jesus I Do” feels like a homecoming. “I thought I would never find a true love like you / Now I can never let you go,” she sings, her voice interlacing with the gospel group’s heavenly harmonies.

It’s both devotion and testimony. The powerhouse reminds listeners that her foundation has never been fame, but it’s faith. As the song swells into “Jesus, I do (You’re the reason I pull through, you’re the reason I won’t lose),” it becomes clear that this is her gratitude in melody.

It’s her way of saying she’s made it through the storm because she never let go of grace.

For the Grammy-winning star, this track isn’t just a gospel moment; it’s her spiritual exhale. It ties the entire album together as a love letter to faith, resilience, and the God who carried her through it all.