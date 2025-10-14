Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg appears on “The Voice” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The first night of “The Voice” Season 28 battle rounds (Oct. 13) brought an unexpected emotional moment for coach Snoop Dogg, who was moved to tears after a standout duet between contestants Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini.

For the first time in the show’s history, artists were invited to pair themselves for battles. Yoshihanaa and Albertini — both early fan favorites — selected each other and were assigned “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” written by Carole King and popularized by Aretha Franklin.

As NBC reported, each singer brought a distinct approach to the song. The more technical Albertini spent time training at the Berklee School of Music and has years of experience performing in wedding bands. Yoshihanaa relied on her “organic” vocal power but received encouragement from battle advisor Lizzo to step further into her confidence. During rehearsal, the energy in the room grew so intense that Lizzo threw her shoe in excitement while Snoop began tossing pillows, admitting that he was overcome by “tears of joy” while watching the two contestants.

When the performance aired, the duo’s chemistry and vocal command impressed all four coaches. Niall Horan praised the duet as “a proper old school ‘Voice’ battle,” crediting both singers for giving it their all. He pointed out that Snoop had been moved to tears during the song, saying, “That’s why we watch this show.”

Reba McEntire commended both contestants, saying Albertini showcased an incredible range, especially with the “huskiness” in her voice, while Yoshihanaa’s effortless power reminded her of Franklin herself. Michael Bublé highlighted Albertini’s composure, describing her voice as so strong that it doesn’t even need the “knockout punch” that others would have to do.

A teary-eyed Snoop Dogg makes a tough decision

When it came time to choose, Snoop removed his sunglasses to wipe away tears. He explained that both singers had used all of the information Lizzo had imparted to them, but that he could only pick one. After a brief prayer to the “Gangster Holy Ghost,” he named Yoshihanaa the winner.

Still, the decision weighed heavily on him. Snoop ultimately used his only “Save” of the battle round to keep Albertini on his team, calling her performance and abilities “too good to go home.”