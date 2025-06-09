Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One thing Snoop Dogg gon’ do is keep a job or a partnership.

The rap legend and cultural icon has officially joined the ownership group of Welsh soccer team Swansea City, marking yet another surprising move in his already stacked portfolio. The club announced the news Thursday (July 17), confirming that the 53-year-old artist, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, is now a “co-owner and investor.”

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” Snoop said in a statement on the team’s website. “The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS.”

Snoop's involvement comes at a time when the team is pushing for a return to the Premier League.

Swansea City CEO Tom Gorringe said the team is thrilled to welcome the rap icon aboard: “His enjoyment and love of football is well documented, and he has often spoken of a desire to get more involved in the sport. We are delighted he believes that being part of Swansea City is the right way to realize that ambition.”

The club’s ownership group echoed that excitement, calling Snoop’s arrival “the next episode” in the team’s story. “Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us… During our conversations, Snoop spoke about having worn many football shirts without ever having felt a club to be the right fit for him. We are delighted that putting on a Swansea shirt has proven to be that right fit.”

And earlier this week, before the announcement, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker popped up on Swansea’s social channels, modeling their new home kit.