San Diego FC just got a major boost in star power. The organization is making waves with its latest addition to the club’s ownership group – two-time GRAMMY-winning, Oscar-nominated Nigerian artist Tems. Through her company, The Leading Vibe, the globally celebrated singer, songwriter and producer is bringing her creative influence and deep-rooted commitment to community empowerment into the world of soccer.

“Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide,” said the organization’s CEO, Tom Penn. “We are honored to have her join our club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC.” He also touched on how Tems’ “passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly” with the club’s overall mission. “Her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream,” he expressed.

Notably, Right to Dream is a global football network that combines elite sports training with education and provides young talent with pathways to professional football and academic success. Founded in Ghana in 1999, the organization expanded its influence through academies and clubs in Denmark, Egypt and, most recently, the United States. San Diego FC, which will make its MLS debut in 2025, was acquired as part of Right to Dream’s continued commitment to develop players and empower youth, both on and off the pitch.

Tems also shared her excitement about the sports venture. “I am thrilled to join [the team’s] ownership group and be part of a club that celebrates creativity, culture and the power of community,” expressed the Born in the Wild and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star. “Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

Her involvement places her among an esteemed roster of club partners, including actress and cultural visionary Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink and San Diego Padres All-Star Manny Machado. Tems’ partnership is in collaboration with Pave Investments, a private African firm that helped garner investors for developing NBA Africa.