Newly minted Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has joined the ownership group of a new professional women's soccer team in Washington, DC. As reported by ESPN on Tuesday (May 21), the DC Power Football Club will be one of eight teams competing in the inaugural season of the USL Super League (USLS), which begins this August. The USLS received Division 1 sanctioning from U.S. Soccer earlier this year, placing it on the same competitive level as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

In response to the big news, Reese stated, "I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board."

"Angel's decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking," said Jason Levien, CEO and co-chair of men's soccer team D.C. United, in a press release. "As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women's sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner."

DC Power FC will play its home games at Audi Field, which also hosts D.C. United, the NWSL's Washington Spirit, and the DC Defenders of the United Football League. The team's head coach will be Frédéric Brillant, a former D.C. United player and assistant coach who recently worked with the Utah Royals' NWSL expansion team.

As REVOLT previously reported, Fort Lauderdale United FC, who will also be competing in the USLS, announced Deon Graham as its co-founder and CEO. "I'm thrilled about creating a clear path for a Division 1 professional women's soccer team to flourish in South Florida," he expressed. "Our community deserves a standout brand and a team that both the 954 and Broward County can take pride in. We're dedicated to forging a pathway from youth to professional soccer and serving as a catalyst for women's professional soccer in the region."