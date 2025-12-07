Image Image Credit Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 732: (l-r) Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen, Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In true “Love Island” fashion, more weeks in the villa always mean more hurdles and WAY more drama.

We ended part 1 with the shocking islander decision for Jeremiah and Hannah to be dumped from the island. If we said that was the only crazy thing that happened, we’d be lying.

Buckle up because here’s a list of more blowouts and highlights from “Love Island USA” Season 7, which kicked off when "Love Island" host Ariana Madix walked into the villa as the boys were blindfolded with headphones on for a kissing challenge.

Ariana quietly showed cards telling the girls that it was time to go to Casa Amor.

1. Five bombshells entered the villa

As the boys were blindfolded, they had no idea that new bombshells were coming in or that they would be the ones kissing them in the challenge.

When the guys removed their blindfolds, they were shocked to see the new ladies of Casa Amor.

The recoupling led to the following matches:

Ace and Vanna

Taylor and CoCo

Nic and Clarke

Austin and Jaden

Pepe and Gracyn

2. Six new boys enter Casa Amor

While in Casa Amor, the girls were introduced to six new guys.

Afterward, the group played a kissing game with balloon darts (because there's never enough kissing on "Love Island," right?). The girls stood on platforms, and the boys decided who they wanted to be in a couple with, which led to the following matches:

Chelley and Chris

Andreina and Bryan

Huda and JD

Iris and Zac

Zak and Olandria

After the pairing, Amaya was left single — with only 24 hours to find a connection to avoid the risk of being dumped from the island.

3. Goodbye, Olandria

Islanders in Casa Amor and the Main Villa were given time to explore the connections in their new couples, as well as islanders outside of their pairings.

Islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit. Amaya was told to stand in front of everyone. The Casa boys were asked to stand if they had a better connection with Amaya than their current partner. Zak stood up and paired with Amaya — which left his former partner, Olandria, single and vulnerable.

During Olandria’s turn at the fire pit, she was left standing alone and dumped from the villa.

4. New couples in the main villa

The girls at the Main Villa were asked to stand if they had a better connection with any single islanders instead of their current partner, which resulted in this recoupling:

Vanna and TJ

CoCo and Ace

Clarke and Taylor

When it was Nic's turn to stand, the girls stayed seated, leaving him single and dumped from the villa... or so we thought.

5. Table for two

If there was just one thing to know about “Love Island,” it’s to watch the episodes until the very end because production loves a plot twist.

After Nic packed his suitcase and made his exit, a black G-Wagon pulled up. The car door opened to reveal Olandria in the back seat, where she called out to him and said, “Quick! Hurry up, get in!”

Nic hopped in and they drove off.

Nic and Olandria arrived at a romantic table, where they exchanged information about what happened in the Main Villa and Casa Amor. On the date, they were given the option to leave the island or go back to the Main Villa as a couple. After deciding to go to the villa, Nic expressed how he was Olandria’s “secret admirer.”

6. “Nicolandria” delusions became a reality

Since Olandria’s former partner, Taylor, was with Clarke — she and Nic had more chats together. Nic told Olandria that she was one of the most beautiful women he’d ever seen.

After the Main Villa group competed in a “Kiss-Off” challenge, Nic and Olandria headed to Soul Ties to chat about the challenge and to see if they had real chemistry with a kiss. The hot (and rewindable) kiss was so steamy that Olandria transferred makeup to Nic’s nose.

The next day, however, Nic and Olandria decided to remain friends.

7. The beginning of the end for Taylor and Olandria

Recoupling ceremonies tend to cause problems, but Casa Amor recouplings take the cake.

After finding new matches, islanders in Casa Amor came back to the Main Villa and islanders were asked to write down who they wanted to couple with on whiteboards. They would only match if the other person also wrote down their name.

The outcome of the recoupling was:

Ace and Chelley

TJ and Iris

Pepe and Gracyn

Huda and Chris

Andreina and Bryan

Cierra and Nic

Amaya and Zak

Austin and Jaden

Taylor was the last to reveal the name on his whiteboard and despite being in a couple with Olandria for weeks, he chose to stay with his new connection, Clarke.

CoCo, Vanna, JD, Elan, Zac, and Olandria were left single, at which point the safe islanders chose to save Elan and Olandria.

8. A “Heart Rate” challenge for the books

The “Heart Rate” challenge is a staple across the “Love Island” franchise. In the game, performing islanders do whatever it takes — kissing, lap dancing, etc. — to get the observing islanders’ heart rates up as they’re wearing heart monitors. This time, the islanders performed the challenge as couples.

After Huda and Chris showed off their best heart rate-increasing tricks, they ended their round with Chris giving Chelley some special attention and Huda doing the same for Ace. Huda’s dance on Ace rubbed most of the islanders the wrong way, specifically her friend Chelley, who expressed that Huda had taken things too far with her partner.

9. Standing on big business

Many of the islanders’ issues with one another came to light during the “Stand on Business” challenge. Islanders wrote anonymous notes to each other, then stood up to read the notes addressed to them.

This challenge opened up a pandora's box of unresolved issues that included the following moments and more:

Amaya being told she cries too much and moves too fast by Austin, with Ace and her partner Zak chiming in

Ace was asked about his influence over the boys’ decision-making

Chelley was asked about the boundaries she wanted Ace to have even though she was still set on exploring her connection with Chris

Huda being told she was violating girl code

Taylor was asked about how he picked Clarke over Olandria

Olandria revealing that Huda and Chris kissed in the speakeasy

Olandria expressed her displeasure with the way Taylor went about his new connection

10. Another vote from America

In Episode 27, islanders got to find out America’s thoughts about them as individuals and as couples. Ariana came back to reveal the results of polls that viewers participated in earlier in the week, which included ranking islanders from most to least genuine, most to least trustworthy, best boyfriend material, and more.

After the game, their hostess revealed the bottom three boys and girls, based on results from America’s vote:

Boys

Austin

Tj

Taylor

Girls

Andreina

Jaden

Gracyn

Safe islanders were instructed to stand behind one vulnerable islander they wanted to save. Andreina and Taylor were tied with three islanders behind them until Cierra made the surprising final vote to save Taylor.