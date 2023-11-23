Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Among topics like women and status, rap has never shied away from talking about money. The genre is quite literally full of bars about how to get it, how to keep it, and more often than not, how to spend it on someone else. In fact, few things are more consistent in rap than the act of tricking — spending freely on someone you're into with no questions asked.

From Fabolous quoting bank robbers to the likes of Drake and Don Toliver rapping about buying their special someone designer bags galore, tricking has practically become a love language. Nowadays, most artists are laying out the price of affection and paying in full. With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 11 rap lyrics about tricking on your partner. Check them out below.

1. Whatever You Like by T.I.: My chick could have what she want / And go in any store for any bag she want / And, no, she ain't never had a man like that / To buy you anything your heart desire like that, yeah

T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” was one of the many rap songs that soundtracked 2008. He delivered lines like, “‘Cause e'rybody know it ain't trickin' if you got it” and “You want it, I got it, go get it, I'll buy it” over the Paper Trail offering. That mentality had everybody feeling a little generous, even if most of us didn’t have the Atlanta rapper’s deep pockets at the time.

2. Throw It In The Bag by Fabolous featuring The-Dream: See, I know what I'ma tell her / The same thing that the bank robber told the teller / Just throw it in the bag / That's the way it supposed to be

Fabolous’ “Throw It In The Bag” is a lyrical exercise in braggadocio, propelled by none other than The-Dream’s hook. “See, I know what I'ma tell her,” the New York rapper spat, followed by him borrowing a line straight from a stickup scenario: “Just throw it in the bag.” The late 2000s were full of exaggerated, aspirational wealth kind of bars, and Fab was right on brand with his Top 40 hit.

3. CRYING IN CHANEL by Drake: Scammers and them drug dealers flex on a budget / I'll trick-trick on you like I'm Detroit thuggin'

Drake’s “CRYING IN CHANEL” takes on two meanings as the Canadian rapper attempts to put a price on love and cope with heartbreak in the only way he knows how. About halfway into the song, he flipped Detroit rap legend Trick-Trick’s name into a double entendre about the actual act of tricking. Nice wordplay, Drizzy.

4. Flewed Out by City Girls featuring Lil Baby: I got some money I'm tryna blow, give me a reason / You and your friend, a penthouse, Four Seasons

Lil Baby comes in with an offer and doesn’t wait for a response on the chorus of City Girls’ “Flewed Out.” The Four Seasons, of course, needs little introduction. It’s one of the most iconic names in luxury hospitality, with locations all over the U.S. and in just about every it girl’s favorite destination abroad.

5. Spend It by Babyface Ray featuring Blxst and Nija: As long as they prеtty, you know I'ma get it and spend it on you, bae

Having been in the game for a minute, Babyface Ray skips the small talk on “Spend It,” the eighth entry in his 2022 album, MOB. Some bars later, the Detroit rapper dishes out lines like, “Let's go spend some time in Chanel / Get your hair done and go paint all your nails / Baccarat candles, change up the smell.” His demands — look good, stay close, get paid — are fitting for the Blxst and Nija-assisted song’s title.

6. Banking On Me by Gunna: You wake up and you wanna go shoppin' / Pick out a car, you got too many options

On “Banking On Me,” one of the many surefire cuts from 2023’s A Gift & a Curse, Gunna basically skips breakfast and heads straight to the dealership. What else would you expect from a self-coined “young bachelor” in his prime? If spoiling your partner is your love language, the “pushin P” star makes a strong case for going all in, assuming your credit card can keep up.

7. WHateva U Want by ScHoolboy Q: Tryna give you an upgrade / Cherry-bottoms, Dior shades / Take my debit, it go cray / Spend, spend every dollar our way

With fame comes fortune, and ScHoolboy Q is putting his to good use: Spoiling his partner at the designer store. Christian Louboutin, Dior, Mercedes-Benz, you name it. Especially coming from the TDE signee, who’s delivered plenty of gangsta raps over his decade-plus career, “WHateva U Want” is a tricking anthem that deserves a little more credit.

8. What You Need by Don Toliver: Tell me what you really, really need, lil' bae / Take you out and put you in double C, lil' bae

If it wasn’t already obvious, rappers love buying Chanel for their special someone. The French designer’s mirrored double Cs — a nod to Coco Chanel herself — are iconic, after all. On Life of a DON, Don Toliver adds a few more to the list, name-dropping Gucci among other go-to luxury houses in the genre.

9. Upgrade U by Beyoncé featuring JAY-Z: When you're in them big meetings for the mills / You take me just to complement the deal / And anything you cop, I'll split the bill

Beyoncé’s got bars, too (take a look at 17 times she rapped harder than JAY-Z here). Speaking of her longtime husband, the singer famously declared she’d split the bill with him on anything on 2006’s “Upgrade U.” A good chunk of the internet seems to be against going 50-50 in a relationship, but if Queen Bey, one of the wealthiest names in music, is down for it, what’s everyone else’s excuse?

Like any worthwhile stock, real estate, or asset in your portfolio, your partner deserves proper investment. Take a cue from Future and pop that tag (if it’s within your budget, of course) and you might be surprised at the return.

11. [Admire Her] by Bas feat. Gunna: “I like her 'cause she independent and handle her business and know that she grown / I got her but she don't mind spendin' and that's just the realest you get out a h**

Gunna’s guest verse on Bas’ “[Admire Her]” is about mutual tricking, basically. The Atlanta rapper respects his lady’s hustle, funds it, and appreciates that she’s willing to reciprocate the same energy. Financial advice: Find someone who can hold their own but still doesn’t mind going half on the soft life.