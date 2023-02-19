Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images, Quinn Harris / Stringer via Getty Images, and The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas, and Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

One of the best things about the WNBA — aside from, you know, the basketball — is how it brings together some of the most talented, inspiring, and yes, cutest couples in sports. Whether it’s longtime teammates turning their on-court chemistry into off-court romance or college sweethearts reuniting in the league, the WNBA is responsible for some of the best love stories in sports.

Take Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor, for example, a couple who’ve been through championships, retirements, and parenthood together. There’s also NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, who played together at Baylor before joining the pros together. It makes sense that, when you're competing at the highest level, few people will ever fully understand your world like another pro athlete. That shared ambition and often, a shared court, is part of what makes WNBA relationships so special.

On that note, REVOLT rounded up seven of the cutest WNBA couples who are actively playing or part of the league’s legacy. Take a look below.

1. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas

They’re the WNBA power couple we very much needed, to be honest. Bonner had been into Thomas for a while, and when she finally signed with the Connecticut Sun in 2020 — a team her better half on and off the court had already called home for years — they pretty quickly got to know each other very well. “We had nothing else to do but to get to know each other better, and that led [us] down this current path,” Bonner told ESSENCE. Fast-forward to 2023, the two officially got engaged.

2. NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington

One of the league’s most fashionable and fan-favorite couples is NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington. The two first played together at Baylor, and as luck would have it, both brought their star power into the WNBA. Even better, in 2025, they were traded to the Dallas Wings, briefly reuniting them on the same team until Smith was traded again to the Aces that June. One thing is clear: No matter where they play, the love stays the same.

3. Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison

More than anything, the best WNBA couples seem to thrive both on and off the court. That’s the case with the New York Liberty’s Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison, who confirmed they were dating in 2025 after fans had already started speculating. On “The Pivot Podcast,” Cloud praised how the relationship has impacted her life. “We [weren’t] looking for each other when we found each other, and we fell in love,” she explained. “It is the most, like, beautiful, most calming, sound thing to my career, to my life. I feel like I have flourished since being with her because she has calmed every part of my life down. She has, like, focused me, directed me.”

4. Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd go way back — like high school USA Basketball camp back — so their relationship was a long time coming, to say the least. The two were teammates at UConn until Bueckers was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and the couple officially hard-launched that same year with a viral “Paige Buckers’ girlfriend” phone case picture. Fudd, while draft-eligible, chose to stay and finish her final year at UConn.

5. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley

You really can't talk WNBA couples without bringing up Vandersloot and Quigley. The longtime teammates-turned-wives practically set the standard for relationship goals during their run with the Chicago Sky. Fun fact: They were the first-ever married couple to win a championship in a professional sport. They first met toward the end of the 2012-2013 Euroleague season, then got to know each other better en route to the U.S. to play for the Sky. Vandersloot and Quigley got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2025.

6. Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont

Stewart and Xargay Casademont first crossed paths playing overseas in Russia, playing for the Dynamo Kursk, but they didn’t talk much then. It wasn’t until Stewart suffered an injury that they deepened their bond. They got engaged, got married, and welcomed their first child via surrogate all in 2021. Xargay Casademont chose to retire, but Stewart has continued on and since won MVPs, championships, and Olympic gold.

7. Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor

As players for the Phoenix Mercury, Taurasi and Taylor were teammates for over a decade and helped the franchise win not one but three championships. They got married in 2017, not long after the small forward retired, and welcomed their second child just a few years later. For a while, Taylor served as an assistant coach while Taurasi kept breaking records on the court, traveling for Team USA, and stretching her playing career well into her 40s. There’s no big show about their relationship, but between the two of them, they’ve got one of the most decorated resumes in league history.