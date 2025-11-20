Image Image Credit Bob Rosato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aerial view of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (8) in action vs Miami Heat Eddie Jones (6), Miami, FL 12/19/2000. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When the topic of NBA legends comes up, Kobe Bryant is undeniably part of the conversation. His legacy has been etched into basketball history not as a standard of perfection, but of love and commitment to the game.

His career truly began with his father, Joe Bryant, who was also a professional basketball player. After growing to a towering 6’6”, he ended high school in 1996 as a state champion and southeastern Pennsylvania’s all-time leading scorer. The same year, he was the Naismith Player of the Year and named National High School Player of the Year by USA Today. So, it makes sense that he went straight from graduation to being the 13th pick in Round 1 of the NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected him, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would spend all 20 of his seasons in the league.

After retiring from the NBA, he turned his focus to being a loving father and husband, but also to building Kobe Studios, which would later be called Granity Studios. Proving his talent in any field, he won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball. The storyline was inspired by a letter he wrote to announce his retirement.

When the world learned of his passing, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, it was a shocking tragedy. Even for millions who never met him, his life as an athlete, husband, father, and community leader had an impact on them. In honor of his legacy, let’s take it back to the early days of his professional career. These throwback pictures are sure to inspire some nostalgia for the Black Mamba, so keep scrolling to go back in time.

1. Playing hard against the Utah Jazz

Image Image Credit John W. McDonough / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (8) in action vs Utah Jazz John Stockton (12) at The Forum. Inglewood, CA 4/19/1998. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In this action shot from April 1998, Kobe drives up to the net in an intense play against the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton.

2. Posing with his sisters

Image Image Credit Walter Iooss Jr. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Closeup portrait of Kobe Bryant posing with his sisters Shaya (L) and Sharia during photo shoot. Los Angeles, CA 4/27/1998 CREDIT: Walter Iooss Jr. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In this close-up portrait taken toward the end of April 1998, you can see the love between Kobe and his sisters, Shayla and Sharia.

3. Goofing around

Image Image Credit Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant attends the world premiere of "The Mask of Zorro" on July 10, 1998 at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

In summer 1998, Kobe attended the world premiere of The Mask of Zorro at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills and had a fun moment arriving.

4. Cheesing with Will Smith

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Kobe Bryant during "Wild Wild West" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

At the Los Angeles premiere of Wild Wild West in June 1999, he joined the star of the movie, Will Smith, for this photo in Westwood, California.

5. Appearing on “The Tonight Show”

Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Kobe Bryant and host Jay Leno on February 8, 2000. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in February 2000 and took this picture with the host, where they were both all smiles.

6. Attending the Soul Train Music Awards

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant & Sisqo during The 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

On March 5, 2000, Kobe attended the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles and made sure to get a moment with Sisqo.

7. Celebrating with Shaquille O'Neal

Image Image Credit AFP / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

These two led the LA Lakers to three straight championships, and the first was in 2000. Kobe Bryant was awarded the Larry O’Brian trophy, and Shaquille O’Neal was named MVP.

8. Making his rap debut

Image Image Credit Steve W. Grayson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Basketball star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers makes his debut as a rapper July 23, 2000 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, CA. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The multi-talented star made his debut as a rapper in the summer of 2000 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. While Kobe didn’t drop many songs, he reportedly recorded a full album that never got an official release date.

9. Diving for a ball

Image Image Credit Vince Bucci / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers jumps over fans as he tries to get a loose ball 12 November 2000 against the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, CA. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The Philly native showed how locked in he was by jumping into the stands trying to get a loose ball against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers won the game 105-99.

10. Enjoying winning

Image Image Credit MIKE NELSON / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant (L), Shaquille O'Neal (C) and Brian Shaw (R) of the Los Angeles Lakers joke on the bench during the final minutes in game four of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs 27 May 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers beat the Spurs 111-82 to sweep the best-of-seven series 4-0. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal struck again in May 2001 when they swept the Western Conference Finals. In this picture, they share a happy moment in the last minutes of Game 4, where they beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-82.

11. Attending another premiere

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant & Wife during "Rush Hour 2" Los Angeles Premiere at Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, attended the Rush Hour 2 premiere together at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood in July 2001.

12. Giving the president a jersey

Image Image Credit TIM SLOAN / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt US President George W. Bush (R) looks up as he is presented a team jersey from Kobe Bryant (R) and the World Champion LA Lakers during an event in the East Room of the White House to honor the team 28 January, 2002 in Washington, DC. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

The LA Lakers were invited to the White House after becoming world champs and Kobe presented former President George W. Bush with a jersey in January 2002.

13. Playing in the NBA All-Star Game

Image Image Credit Scott Gries / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers with Chris Tucker and Lil' Bow Wow at the "NBA All-Star Game" at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The 2002 NBA All-Star Game was one for the books! Chris Tucker and Lil’ Bow Wow were in attendance and made sure to get a picture with the five-time champ himself.

14. Chilling with Ludacris

Image Image Credit Mychal Watts / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant and Ludacris during GQ Magazine 2004 NBA All Star Party at Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Celebrities and athletes alike ventured to the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles for the 2004 GQ Magazine NBA All-Star Party. Ludacris was in attendance and snapped this pic with Kobe.

15. Being a GOAT on the court

Image Image Credit John W. McDonough / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (8) in action vs Memphis Grizzlies Jake Tsakalidis (12), Los Angeles, CA 4/9/2004 Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This action shot showed Kobe’s immense athleticism versus Jake Tsakalidis of the Memphis Grizzlies in April 2004.

16. Meeting up with Usher

Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Basketball player Kobe Bryant and singer Usher pose at the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When two legends collide! Kobe and Usher took this picture at the 2004 World Music Awards in Las Vegas.