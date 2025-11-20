When the topic of NBA legends comes up, Kobe Bryant is undeniably part of the conversation. His legacy has been etched into basketball history not as a standard of perfection, but of love and commitment to the game.
His career truly began with his father, Joe Bryant, who was also a professional basketball player. After growing to a towering 6’6”, he ended high school in 1996 as a state champion and southeastern Pennsylvania’s all-time leading scorer. The same year, he was the Naismith Player of the Year and named National High School Player of the Year by USA Today. So, it makes sense that he went straight from graduation to being the 13th pick in Round 1 of the NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected him, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would spend all 20 of his seasons in the league.
After retiring from the NBA, he turned his focus to being a loving father and husband, but also to building Kobe Studios, which would later be called Granity Studios. Proving his talent in any field, he won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball. The storyline was inspired by a letter he wrote to announce his retirement.
When the world learned of his passing, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, it was a shocking tragedy. Even for millions who never met him, his life as an athlete, husband, father, and community leader had an impact on them. In honor of his legacy, let’s take it back to the early days of his professional career. These throwback pictures are sure to inspire some nostalgia for the Black Mamba, so keep scrolling to go back in time.
1. Playing hard against the Utah Jazz
In this action shot from April 1998, Kobe drives up to the net in an intense play against the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton.
2. Posing with his sisters
In this close-up portrait taken toward the end of April 1998, you can see the love between Kobe and his sisters, Shayla and Sharia.
3. Goofing around
In summer 1998, Kobe attended the world premiere of The Mask of Zorro at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills and had a fun moment arriving.
4. Cheesing with Will Smith
At the Los Angeles premiere of Wild Wild West in June 1999, he joined the star of the movie, Will Smith, for this photo in Westwood, California.
5. Appearing on “The Tonight Show”
He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” in February 2000 and took this picture with the host, where they were both all smiles.
6. Attending the Soul Train Music Awards
On March 5, 2000, Kobe attended the 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles and made sure to get a moment with Sisqo.
7. Celebrating with Shaquille O'Neal
These two led the LA Lakers to three straight championships, and the first was in 2000. Kobe Bryant was awarded the Larry O’Brian trophy, and Shaquille O’Neal was named MVP.
8. Making his rap debut
The multi-talented star made his debut as a rapper in the summer of 2000 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California. While Kobe didn’t drop many songs, he reportedly recorded a full album that never got an official release date.
9. Diving for a ball
The Philly native showed how locked in he was by jumping into the stands trying to get a loose ball against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers won the game 105-99.
10. Enjoying winning
The dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal struck again in May 2001 when they swept the Western Conference Finals. In this picture, they share a happy moment in the last minutes of Game 4, where they beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-82.
11. Attending another premiere
Kobe and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, attended the Rush Hour 2 premiere together at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood in July 2001.
12. Giving the president a jersey
The LA Lakers were invited to the White House after becoming world champs and Kobe presented former President George W. Bush with a jersey in January 2002.
13. Playing in the NBA All-Star Game
The 2002 NBA All-Star Game was one for the books! Chris Tucker and Lil’ Bow Wow were in attendance and made sure to get a picture with the five-time champ himself.
14. Chilling with Ludacris
Celebrities and athletes alike ventured to the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles for the 2004 GQ Magazine NBA All-Star Party. Ludacris was in attendance and snapped this pic with Kobe.
15. Being a GOAT on the court
This action shot showed Kobe’s immense athleticism versus Jake Tsakalidis of the Memphis Grizzlies in April 2004.
16. Meeting up with Usher
When two legends collide! Kobe and Usher took this picture at the 2004 World Music Awards in Las Vegas.