Usher’s name stays in rotation when you’re talking R&B royalty. He’s got classics for every moment — breakups, makeups, late-night drives, and living room dance-offs. For decades, he’s set the standard with multiplatinum success, polished vocals, and that unique performer’s instinct you can’t teach. But beyond the number ones and award show moments, there’s a collection of songs that deserve more light. The ones that didn’t get video treatments or chart placements but still hit every time.

You don’t get a decades-long career off mainstream songs alone. You need the range, the risks, the layers — and that’s exactly what lives in the corners of his discography. If you really want to understand Usher’s impact, press play on the songs most folks skip. The magic isn’t always on the surface.

1. Bedtime

From his breakout album My Way, “Bedtime” is one that slipped through the cracks. A sensual ballad soaked in tension and temptation, it captures that magnetic pull you feel when just being in the same room as your person shifts the mood. With Babyface on production, it had all the right ingredients to be a chart climber.

2. Follow Me

Confessions is arguably one of the greatest R&B albums ever made, but somehow this track got brushed to the side. It’s rare to hear a man in his position — young, famous, and on top — openly admit that the spotlight can feel heavy. This kind of vulnerability doesn’t always make headlines, but it deserves a moment.

3. Before I Met You

Living the life of a superstar sounds like a dream — until you meet a woman who makes you want to switch up everything. That’s exactly where Usher takes us on “Before I Met You.” He lays it all out, confessing how powerful it feels to be truly loved, even while evolving and navigating life’s changes.

4. Pro Lover

On this track, the Grammy Award-winning icon gives out certified game, breaking it down from both sides of the playa’s penthouse. He gives the women the inside scoop on how men move, but he doesn’t let the fellas off easy either. In fact, he makes it crystal clear — women are colder, slicker, and way better at flipping the script.

5. Mars vs. Venus

From the moment it starts, this track launches you straight into orbit. It’s futuristic, seductive, and feels like it was made for a high-budget video with neon lights, slow motion, and just the right amount of steam. If they had given this one a proper visual, it might’ve broken the internet. It’s a prime example of how deep cuts can hit just as hard as the singles, sometimes harder.

6. Bad Girl

How Usher got through the Confessions era without a video for this one is still a mystery. A performance with Beyoncé gave it a little extra buzz, but it still didn’t get the flowers it truly earned. The combination of sensuality with just the right amount of bounce makes it perfect for getting dressed, hyping yourself up, and walking out the door like you own the night.

7. Love You Gently

Imagine Usher talking through the romantic atmosphere he plans to set for his lady! It’s a sweet, sensual, and melodic ballad in his discography of many love songs. It’s a must-add for any date night playlist.

8. Making Love (Into The Night)

This song is another example of Usher’s signature smoothness. He takes it slow, sets the scene, and isn’t afraid to say how he feels. It features the type of vibe only true R&B stars can accomplish.

9. Peace Sign

The A EP is one of Usher’s most slept-on releases, but “Peace Sign” had the potential to hit No. 1 with ease. What makes it even more impressive is that it showcases how Usher continues to evolve. Still gaining new fans, giving longtime supporters what they love, and exploring fresh sounds at the same time.

10. She Ain’t Tell Ya

Mr. Raymond went full throttle on “She Ain’t Tell Ya.” No hesitation, no guilt — just pure confession. This wasn’t his usual lane, but he made it work. Heavy on the flex, light on the filter. He even dipped into his rapper bag, dropping bars that hit perfectly between the melodies and chorus.

11. Say What U Want

This collab with Zaytoven is about an ex who just won’t accept that it’s over, no matter how clear you made it. He’s not trying to hear goodbye, blocked, or moved on. It’s delusion, desperation, and R&B drama at its finest.