Hip Hop has always been about connection — beats, bars, energy, and tension. It’s that spark when two artists step into the same space and bring something out of each other that didn’t exist before. A good collab has real chemistry; it’s not a forced label play or a trendy feature. It’s about mutual respect. Pressure.

We’ve seen some great ones. We’ve also seen a few that left too much on the table. But the ones we haven’t gotten yet? That’s where things get interesting. The ones we daydream about, debate about on late-night calls, and tweet about like we’re A&R executives. Some of these artists have never crossed paths. Others keep circling each other, dropping hints but never delivering. That wait? It just builds the hype.

This list is about those collabs. The ones that would shake things up, test comfort zones, raise the bar, or simply sound insane. Whether it’s two lyricists going head-to-head or unexpected voices blending into something fresh, these are the pairings we’re ready for because the culture deserves them.

1. Nicki Minaj and Doechii

“Nissan Altima” is a track that immediately calls Nicki Minaj to mind, especially the bars in the second verse. Their styles would bounce off each other in the best way. Both are theatrical, fearless with their delivery, and always down to tell the truth, no matter how messy or loud it sounds. Doechii is a student of the greats, and you can hear it all over her work. She studies without mimicking, and she reinvents with intention. Pairing her with Nicki wouldn't just make sense, it could easily lead to a No. 1 record.

2. Lil Kim and Latto

Big Mama and Ms. “Big Momma Thang” would be a match made in heaven. They both carry a quiet confidence that speaks loud and clear in the music. You feel it before they even finish a bar. Latto and Lil’ Kim come from different regions, but there’s a shared pride in how they use their voices. Their flows are distinct, their presence is undeniable, and their lyrics embrace sex, power, and self-worth without apology. There’s no pretending or reaching with either of them — they’ve both carved out space by being fully themselves.

3. Tupac and Kendrick Lamar

If anyone deserves a feature from Tupac, it’s Kendrick Lamar. Listening to "Reincarnated" on ‘GNX,’ you can hear Kendrick channel Tupac’s flows and concepts while still making them his own, all while staying innovative and true to himself. It’s the kind of homage that gives you chills. Both Kendrick and ‘Pac are masters of lyricism, and despite the trends of their respective times, they’ve always prioritized delivering the right message over simply entertaining the masses. That commitment to substance is what makes their work not just respectable but commendable. Using music as a platform for deeper conversations, reflection, and change.

4. Queen Latifah and Megan Thee Stallion

Seeing Queen Latifah and Megan Thee Stallion share the stage at Coachella 2025 revealed a collab we didn’t even know we were missing. Both artists have built brands rooted in empowerment, using their voices to uplift women without watering themselves down. Together, their energy would be undeniable.

5. André 3000 and Baby Keem

We’ve all been waiting for André 3000 to give us actual words on a track again, and Baby Keem feels like the perfect artist to bring that out of him. Their sounds are different, but their approach to creativity runs parallel. Always unpredictable, layered, and never chasing trends. Keem’s perspective is fresh and unforced, while 3 Stacks has always pushed us to think deeper without ever preaching. Together, they could create something experimental, honest, and completely their own.

6. Lauryn Hill and Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack could go gem for gem with Lauryn Hill and still bring something fresh. They both speak with intention, never chasing the moment, but always landing exactly where they need to. Lauryn gave us vulnerability and vision before it was cool, and Tierra continues that legacy with her unique twist by embracing her ability to be odd, playful, and deeply self-aware. They’re not afraid to slow it down, switch it up, or leave you uncomfortable if it means telling the truth.

7. Missy Elliott and BIA

BIA sampling Missy Elliott on “I’m That Bitch” makes you wonder what it would be like if Missy herself was on the track. Both of them are wildly creative, never afraid to experiment and push boundaries in their music. Missy’s larger-than-life energy and BIA’s confident, smooth flow would mesh perfectly. With Timbaland behind the boards, this collab would be everything it’s supposed to be: innovative and straight to the point.

8. JT and Jackie-O

JT has never been shy about how much Jackie-O has influenced her, and that connection makes perfect sense given they're both from Miami. Seeing JT pay homage to her on the cover art for her first solo single, “Sideways,” had us thinking — what would a Jackie-O & JT track sound like today? It's a shame we'll never know, though, since Jackie has completely shifted her life and seems unlikely to return to music. But the impact she had on JT and Miami’s sound will always be felt.

9. Nicki Minaj and Monaleo

Yes, Nicki Minaj, as the feature queen, is on our wish list twice! Monaleo’s versatility, lyricism, and flow are reminiscent of Nicki Minaj during her mixtape era. She’s got that same ability to stand out while complementing whatever version of Nicki we’re getting that day — whether it’s Roman or Barbie, Monaleo could hold her own. A track between them, whether it’s a pop hit or some raw mixtape vibes, would definitely shake up the rap game. It’s a collab that’d bring some serious heat.

10. Method Man and Cordae

Method Man and Cordae might seem like an unlikely pairing, but their styles would really mesh. Method Man’s seasoned delivery pairs perfectly with Cordae’s introspective yet confident flow. You’ve got two artists who aren’t afraid to dig deep for their lyrics, but they approach it from different angles, which would make it interesting. Method does so with a bit more swagger, while Cordae is more focused on reflection. Together, they’d create something that feels both modern and timeless, merging street wisdom with conscious bars in a way that’s bound to make heads nod.

11. Nelly and Sexyy Redd

Sexyy Red and Nelly would be a fire collab, blending two generations of STL sound. Nelly made his mark with those unforgettable hooks and party anthems that had everyone in the world moving, and Sexyy Red’s brings that same energy, with mouth-dropping lines that could make someone clutch their pearls, but we sing them anyway. A collab between them would bring that perfect mix of STL’s past and present, creating a vibe that’s all about fun, energy, and feeling good!