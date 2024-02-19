Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Usher is one of those rare artists who’s been setting the R&B world on fire since the '90s and still has everybody talking. He’s shaped the sound and style of an entire generation, with everything from his smooth vocals to his game-changing dance moves. Over the years, the decorated singer’s blend of artistry and charisma has made him a household name — all while racking up countless No. 1 hits, platinum plaques, and iconic moments that broke the Internet before that was even a thing.

Whether serving heartbreak, steamy slow jams or heating the club up, Usher’s music videos have always been a visual feast. He’s worked with some of the biggest directors and collaborated with fellow chart-toppers, making sure the content stays fresh and ahead of the curve. With record-breaking YouTube views, his visuals hit differently every time. Let’s get into some of the multi-hyphenate's best music videos that had us all glued to the screen and vibing for days.

1. U Don’t Have to Call

In the visual for "U Don’t Have to Call," Usher shows us why he’s the ultimate bachelor. It follows him through a post-breakup night out, reminding us that even when he's down, he still has that effortless cool. He delivers smooth choreography, a perfect vibe and that unique Usher confidence. The track itself hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the Texas native his second Grammy Award in 2003.

2. U Remind Me

The ’90s heartthrob is caught in the crossfire of his emotions for the “U Remind Me” music video. Set in the city streets, the track’s accompanying clip sees Usher running into women who all remind him of an ex. It’s a visual representation of being haunted by a past love. The song landed him his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving he was more than just a hitmaker — he was a force in R&B.

3. Confessions Part II

For the “Confessions Part II” clip, the R&B star is at his most vulnerable, laying his mistakes bare. Chris Robinson directed the video, keeping it simple but powerful as Usher confesses his infidelity. His raw emotion and smooth delivery helped push the single to the top of the Billboard charts. Confessions went on to sell over 10 million copies in the United States, making it one of the best-selling R&B albums of all time.

4. My Way

“My Way” is all about having that It Guy swagger. Directed by Paul Hunter, the track’s accompanying visual shows Usher and Tyrese Gibson in a battle for a woman's attention — though the “OMG” hitmaker’s dance moves make it clear who’s really winning. This single helped push its eponymous album to multi-platinum status and was the start of the RBMG Records co-founder becoming a household name.

5. Nice & Slow

Usher takes it to Paris in "Nice & Slow," giving us that smooth romance vibe. The Hype Williams-directed clip is all about love and seduction. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing Usher’s place as the go-to guy for the slow jams that defined the late '90s R&B scene.

6. Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)

The COMING HOME creator steps back into the spotlight with “Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home).” Full of energy and neon lights, the video sees Usher’s confidence and swagger during a day in his life. While the single didn’t top the charts like some of his earlier hits, it’s still a fan-favorite that shows his evolution in sound and look.

7. Caught Up

Made in collaboration with Director X, the “Caught Up” video is pure fire — and the faced-paced choreography made it even better. It’s packed with high energy as Usher gets caught up in a whirlwind romance. Another hit off the Confessions album, the track peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its accompanying visual remains a standout with its fast cuts and fierce performances.

8. Lil Freak featuring Nicki Minaj

"Little Freak" featuring Nicki Minaj brought a darker edge to Usher’s usual style. Directed by Taj Stansberry, the accompanying video has a mysterious, seductive vibe that matches its song’s steamy lyrics. Minaj’s verse and the visual chemistry between the two superstars made this clip one of his most talked-about videos. “Little Freak” is proof that Usher can flex in any musical or visual direction.

9. My Boo featuring Alicia Keys

Usher teams up with Alicia Keys for “My Boo,” a duet that brings all the feels. Once again directed by Robinson, the duet’s video is a nostalgic walk down memory lane, capturing that sweet spot between love and heartbreak. The massive hit dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, reminding us that the R&B icon knows how to tug at our heartstrings just as well as how to get us on the dance floor.

10. You Make Me Wanna…

“You Make Me Wanna…” was the start of something special for the hitmaker. In the simple accompanying visual, directed by Bille Woodruff, focused on his moves and the song’s emotional weight. Also found on My Way, this track reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

11. Love in This Club featuring Jeezy

Featuring Jeezy, the “Love in This Club” video is set in an exclusive nightclub where sparks fly between Usher and his mysterious love interest. The sexy, atmospheric visual matches the steamy lyrics. As another chart-topping record, “Love in This Club” truly proved that the King of R&B could still own the charts in a big way.

12. Yeah! featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon

No list of Usher videos is complete without “Yeah!” featuring Ludacris and Lil Jon. The club scenes and the singer’s effortless moves in the accompanying visual made it one of the most memorable videos of the 2000s. Spending a whopping 12 weeks at No. 1, “Yeah!” became one of Usher’s most iconic tracks, with the video racking up over 998 million views.

13. Boyfriend

In 2023, Usher dropped “Boyfriend” and teamed up with Keke Palmer for the video, which played off their viral moment from his Las Vegas residency. While many fans expected something sexy, the visual took a fun twist, showing off the playful energy between the pair. Instead of romance, Palmer acted as Usher’s “mini-me,” mirroring his iconic moves and matching his energy. The clip had the internet buzzing again as it quickly gained massive traction on YouTube and social media. “Boyfriend” is proof that Usher is still a master at keeping us talking, laughing and hitting replay.