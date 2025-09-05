Image Image Credit J. Merritt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Rock and Adam Sandler during 2005 MTV Movie Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The MTV Video Music Awards are only as good as the person holding the mic.

Since 1984, the VMAs have handed the reins to musicians, actors, and comedians, with the latter usually being the safest bet. Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Hart all proved that if nothing else, a comic can kill time and keep the laughs coming.

Musicians, on the other hand, tend to treat the job as both host and headliner. Artists like Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion have all brought their star power front and center, delivering both memorable monologues and medleys of their biggest hits. What they all share in common is the ability to capture the anything-can-happen spirit that makes the VMAs unforgettable.

To honor the brave souls who stepped onto MTV’s biggest stage and somehow kept it all from imploding, we’ve rounded up the nine greatest VMAs hosts of all time. Take a look below.

1. Jamie Foxx

“I just got out of rehab,” Jamie Foxx joked during his VMAs hosting gig. “Y’all better deal with me or I might go back.” He took aim at almost everyone in the room, with Suge Knight being the only exception. “They was talking about I’m not gon’ do no jokes about Suge Knight and all that… and they damn right,” he said. It also didn't hurt that 2001 was a very good year for the show in terms of performers.

2. Chris Rock

We just want to preface this by saying Chris Rock put his life on the line every time he hosted the VMAs — twice in the ‘90s and once more in 2003. By his own admission, the man can’t tell a joke without offending someone. That brand of comedy worked perfectly for his runs, though, whether he was riffing on Jennifer Lopez’s backside or poking fun at 50 Cent getting shot nine times.

3. Megan Thee Stallion

There’s so much to love about Megan Thee Stallion’s turn as VMAs host — or the “Voluptuous Megan Awards,” as she joked — in 2024. Musically, she was already having a meteoric year thanks to MEGAN, and she used the stage to give the Hotties plenty of memorable moments.

She started the night with an opening monologue in a one-shoulder bodysuit that looked like it came from the Olympics. “Shout out to Simone Biles. Did she let me borrow this?” she joked, before adding, “I deserve a gold medal for being a bad b**ch.”

Later, Megan paid homage to one of the VMAs’ most iconic moments: Britney Spears’ 2001 snake performance. “I don’t know this snake. This snake don’t know me,” she told the audience as the handlers stepped in to help. Of course, the evening wouldn’t have been complete without a performance. The H-Town Hottie shut it down with a medley from her aforementioned third studio album.

4. Eddie Murphy

As mentioned earlier, the VMAs have enlisted a ton of comedians to host over the years. Eddie Murphy was actually one of the first, albeit reluctantly. “I’m an actor, so my first reaction was, ‘F**k MTV.’ I wasn’t going to do this,” he joked from the stage. “Then I did a music album that hasn’t come out yet, so now I’m here kissing MTV’s a**, like most of you.”

Murphy handled hosting duties at the second annual VMAs in 1985. It’s a shame he didn’t get to return within the next few years or stretch his stint out longer, the way other comedians eventually would.

5. Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall proved to be such an entertaining VMAs host that he landed his own late-night talk show the very next year. That’s right — he didn’t just host once, he did four years in a row. Safe to say, the comedian and actor saw plenty of the highs and lows at MTV’s biggest night.

6. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj really brought us to Gag City when she hosted the 2023 VMAs. She opened the night by urging the crowd to cheer for Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo, who had just performed. Moments later, the rapper hilariously admitted she’d forgotten to buckle her shoes: “One, two, buckle my motherf**ing shoe."

She also poked fun at the fact that some producers had been hesitant about her hosting, worried she might say something wild. Instead, Minaj reminded everyone she had control — specifically, breath control — after launching into live renditions of “Last Time I Saw You” and “Big Difference.” Later that night, she presented Taylor Swift with Best Direction, which gave both Barbz and Swifties a reason to celebrate.

7. Doja Cat

Doja Cat once joked she’d host the VMAs “butt naked,” and thankfully for families tuning in, that didn’t happen. What did happen was her becoming the first host also nominated for Video of the Year, though Lil Nas X ultimately claimed the trophy for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Doja didn’t leave empty-handed, nabbing Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More” alongside SZA. Along the way, she gave viewers plenty to look back on, from her being introduced by Simone Biles to presenting Best New Artist.

8. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer being the first woman of color to host the VMAs is enough reason to include her here. Hosting during the pandemic was definitely a challenge, but maybe that’s exactly why there was no better choice than her. “I don’t know if I was their first choice or the only one brave enough to do it during COVID,” she joked. Her night as host gave us plenty of highlights: slipping back into some of her iconic characters, using the platform to speak out against police brutality, and taking the stage with a performance of her own.

9. Marlon and Shawn Wayans

There’s no need to explain why Shawn and Marlon Wayans are hilarious. If you've seen White Chicks, Little Man, or basically any comedy they've ever starred in, you get it. The brothers brought twice the laughs to the 2000 VMAs, and who could forget Marlon’s response to Britney Spears ripping her clothes mid-performance? “Girl done went from the ‘Mickey Mouse Club’ to the strip club!” he hilariously said.