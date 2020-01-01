Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eddie Murphy Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Eddie Murphy is a living legend, a force of nature who transformed comedy and film with his undeniable charisma and razor-sharp wit. Bursting onto the scene in the early '80s with "Saturday Night Live," Murphy quickly became a household name, breaking barriers and setting new standards for what a Black comedian could achieve. His early films like 48 Hrs. and Trading Places showcased his versatility and cemented his status as a Hollywood powerhouse. With each role, Murphy brought magnetic energy, his presence on screen both commanding and effortlessly cool.

Murphy's impact is incontestable. From the street-smart antics of Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop to his multifaceted performances in The Nutty Professor and soulful depth in Dreamgirls, he continuously pushed boundaries and redefined comedy. His talent isn't limited to acting either; the living legend is a writer, producer, and voice actor, breathing life into animated classics like Shrek. The 63-year-old's career is a testament to his adaptability and enduring appeal, a shining example of what it means to be a true icon in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

1. Coming to America

In Coming to America, the actor stars as Prince Akeem, a charming and romantic royal from the fictional African nation of Zamunda. Determined to find true love, Akeem travels to Queens, New York, rejecting an arranged marriage in favor of experiencing life as an ordinary man. The Brooklyn-born talent's portrayal of Akeem is humorous and heartfelt, capturing the prince's innocence and determination. This film became an instant classic with its sharp social commentary complimenting Murphy's unparalleled comedic talent.

2. Shrek

In Shrek, Donkey is the lovable and endlessly chatty sidekick to the titular ogre voiced by Murphy. His vibrant and animated performance brings Donkey to life, infusing the character with humor and heart. Donkey's loyalty and spirited nature provide a perfect foil to Shrek's gruff exterior, creating a dynamic duo that has charmed audiences worldwide. The Emmy Award winner's role in Shrek not only showcases his comedic genius but also highlights his talent for voice acting in animated films.

3. The Nutty Professor

In The Nutty Professor, Murphy showcases his incredible versatility by playing multiple members of the Klump family, including the protagonist, Professor Sherman Klump. His performances range from the sweet and awkward Sherman to the brash and comical Buddy Love, highlighting the actor’s exceptional talent for character work. His ability to convincingly portray the entire Klump family, with each character having distinct personalities and quirks, proves his skills are on another level.

4. Beverly Hills Cop

Axel Foley is a street-smart cop from Detroit with a slick mouth and a specialty for breaking the rules. Murphy's portrayal of Foley is iconic, combining sharp comedic timing with intense action sequences, making the character both lovable and formidable. His ability to seamlessly navigate between humor and drama helped define the film's success and set a new standard for the action-comedy genre. This was one of the Grammy Award winner's most memorable roles, showcasing his unique blend of charisma, humor, and intensity.

5. Harlem Nights

In Harlem Nights, he stars as Quick, a savvy club owner navigating the vibrant but dangerous nightlife of 1930s Harlem. Sharing the screen with legends like Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx, the father of 10 delivers a performance that balances humor and grit. Quick's cleverness and fierce loyalty drive much of the film's action and comedic moments. His role in Harlem Nights displays a strong ability to blend seamlessly into an all-star cast while still shining as a standout talent.

6. Life

Ray is a con artist who, alongside his partner Claude, ends up serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit in the classic movie Life. Murphy brings a mix of humor and depth to Ray, portraying his resilience and the growing bond with Claude, who is played by Martin Lawrence. The film explores themes of justice and friendship, with the Academy Award nominee’s performance adding both levity and emotional weight to the story.

7. Norbit

In Norbit, the actor and comedian again plays multiple characters, including the titular Norbit; his overbearing wife, Rasputia; and his foster father. Murphy’s portrayal of Norbit, a meek and mild-mannered man, contrasts with his boisterous role as Rasputia, demonstrating his advancement of skill in transforming into distinct characters. The film is largely driven by Murphy’s ability to effortlessly switch between these diverse roles, each with their own unique quirks and traits.

8. Boomerang

Marcus Graham is a successful advertising executive and player whose life changes when he falls for his new boss who might be an even bigger player. The worldwide star's portrayal of Marcus captures the transition from a charming playboy to a man confronting his feelings. The film features a star-studded cast, including Halle Berry, Robin Givens, and David Alan Grier, with Murphy’s performance standing out among these notable actors. Boomerang highlights his ability to mix comedy with romance.

9. Dreamgirls

Displaying a more serious side of his craft, Murphy plays James Early in Dreamgirls, the charismatic but troubled soul singer whose career is marked by both soaring success and personal turmoil. He captures Early’s dynamic stage presence and deep vulnerability, offering a powerful contrast to the film's more stable figures. Dreamgirls earned him several awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role.

10. 48 Hrs.

In 48 Hrs., he takes on the role of Reggie Hammond, a street-smart convict who partners with a tough cop to crack a high-profile case. The “Party All the Time” singer adds a fresh dimension to his usual comedic style, infusing Hammond with both sharp humor and genuine depth. His portrayal brings a unique energy and contrasts well with the film’s dramatic elements, balancing levity and tension.

11. The Golden Child

In The Golden Child, the entertainer portrays Chandler Jarrell, a street-smart social worker who is unexpectedly drawn into a mystical quest to rescue a young child with extraordinary powers. Combining humor with a sense of responsibility, he highlights his ability to balance the fantastical with the serious. As Jarrell navigates the magical world and faces various challenges, Murphy infuses the character with a mix of charm and growth. His journey transforms him from a skeptical observer into a pivotal player in the battle against dark forces.

12. Doctor Dolittle

Murphy takes on a delightful role in Dr. Dolittle as the titular character, a doctor who gains the extraordinary ability to communicate with animals. The movie enjoyed significant box office success. It reportedly raked in over $294 million worldwide, making it one of his highest-grossing ever. Although Murphy did not win major awards for this role, his engaging portrayal was instrumental in the film's widespread popularity and success.

13. Eddie Murphy: Raw

Raw features the mega-talented comedian in an electrifying stand-up set, where his comedic edge and dynamic delivery captivate the audience. Filmed live in New York City, the special showcases Murphy’s skill in addressing a wide range of topics, from relationships to social issues. The film became one of the highest-grossing stand-up specials ever, leaving a significant impact on the world of comedy. This offering cemented his status as an icon and a cultural force.

14. Eddie Murphy: Delirious

Mastering his stand-up skills in Delirious, Murphy delivers a high-energy routine that captivates audiences with his distinctive style and humor. The special explores a variety of topics, from relationships to cultural observations, showcasing Murphy’s ability to blend insight with comedy. Delirious remains a landmark in stand-up comedy.

15. Mulan

Mushu is a small but spirited dragon who serves as the primary comic relief in the movie Mulan. Despite his diminutive size and initial underestimation by others, he proves to be an essential ally, using his cleverness and resourcefulness to support Mulan on her journey. This character is driven by a personal ambition to restore his status and honor within the dragon community, adding depth to his role. The amazing voice actor’s work infuses Mushu with charm and energy, making the character one of the film's most memorable and beloved figures.