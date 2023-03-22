Image Image Credit Scott Barbour / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serena and Venus Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sisterhood is a bond like no other, and when sisters step into the spotlight, they bring a kind of magic that’s hard to explain. Whether they’re breaking records, stealing scenes or dropping hit songs, siblings can leave their mark on the culture in unforgettable ways. From sharing childhood dreams to running grown-up empires, they prove that family is at the core of everything — and sometimes, blood really is thicker than fame.

These 21 sets of sisters have given us plenty to cheer for. Some have redefined entire industries, while others have used their platforms to spark change. Together, they’ve shown what it means to shine unapologetically. Keep reading to celebrate some of our favorite celebrity sisters!

1. Tia and Tamera Mowry



From “Sister, Sister” to Twitches, Tia and Tamera Mowry have always been one of Hollywood's favorite twins. Their on-screen chemistry as relatable sisters mirrored their real-life bond, setting a new standard for family entertainment. While they've picked up different interests along the way, such as cooking and lifestyle content alongside hosting talk shows and acting, they’ve always had each other’s backs — just like the characters they portrayed.

2. Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen



Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen are the blueprints for Black excellence. Rashad stole hearts as the graceful Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” later shaping young minds as a dean at Howard University. Meanwhile, Allen worked as a producer and actress in a number of films and TV shows. Most notably, she became a trailblazer in dance and choreography, even training multiple Broadway stars.

3. Nia Long and Sommore



While Nia Long and Sommore may be in different lanes, they’re both powerhouses. As an actress, Long’s depth shines in romantic classics like Love Jones and drama hits like The Best Man. Sommore, on the other hand, commands the stage as one of comedy’s boldest voices.

4. Venus and Serena Williams



Venus and Serena Williams didn’t just play tennis — they revolutionized it. Training consistently since childhood, the sisters rose to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. With numerous championship titles and Olympic medals under their belt, the Williams sisters are the ultimate example of hard work paying off.

5. Vanessa and Angela Simmons



As the daughters of Rev Run, Vanessa and Angela Simmons had no choice but to grow up in the spotlight. However, they decided to build their own empires. From launching their popular shoe line, Pastry, to getting their own reality show and even achieving individual successes, the sisters remained close and got to the bag.

6. Erica and Trecina “Tina” Atkins-Campbell



Better known as the gospel duo Mary Mary, Erica and Trecina “Tina” Atkins-Campbell have been inspiring communities for decades. The Inglewood, California natives share seven other siblings, but because they were so close in age, they began taking on gospel shows, church choirs and televised productions together, ultimately cementing their legendary status for good.

7. Beyoncé and Solange Knowles



Perhaps two of the most famous siblings in the industry, Houston natives Beyoncé and Solange Knowles have taken stardom to another level. Queen Bey's genre-blending artistry has created a global phenomenon with a loyal BeyHive to match, while Solange’s unapologetic creativity and jazz-infused sound have made her an icon in R&B and soul. Mama Tina did her thing!

8. Chlöe and Halle Bailey



Both Chlöe and Halle Bailey are rising superstars in the making. Their angelic harmonies and intricate performances, paired with their extremely tight bond, have led them to discover immense success. While singing is their usual pastime, the sisters have also acted alongside each other in works like “Grown-ish” and Let It Shine.

9. Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina Almánzar



Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina Almánzar are two flamboyant New Yorkers loved for their ability to unapologetically be themselves. From making hilarious videos on social media and having each other’s backs on reality television to building both musical empires and families, these sisters took advantage of their platforms to garner success.

10. Rashida and Kidada Jones

Daughters of the late Quincy Jones, Rashida and Kidada Jones seemed to have inherited their father’s brilliance. While Rashida pursued her passion for acting and filmmaking, her big sister Kidada developed a love for fashion and acting. They both shine bright in different, but impactful ways.

11. The Braxton sisters



Whether delivering tearful ballads or laugh-out-loud reality TV moments, the Braxton sisters — Traci, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Toni Braxton — always bring it. With their individual talents and larger-than-life personalities, they deliver a sort of relatability that makes fans love them.

12. Meagan and La'Myia Good



Both Meagan and La’Myia Good have been lighting up screens for years. Whether appearing in television shows or movies, they let their talent speak for itself, while supporting each other in the process. In fact, they’ve played in a few films together, like 2011’s Video Girl and 2021’s Death Saved My Life.

13. Janet and LaToya Jackson

Part of the legendary Jackson family, Janet and LaToya Jackson made their own marks in music. Janet’s trailblazing career has produced timeless hits, while LaToya’s unique contributions solidified her own place in entertainment. Their impact, combined with that of their brothers’, ensures their families’ legacy will endure for generations.

14. Tasha and Sidra Smith



Just like their looks, Tasha and Sidra Smith’s talents are nearly identical. Tasha is known for scoring unforgettable roles that play on her fierceness, appearing in movies like Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Why Did I Get Married?, as well as shows like “For Better or Worse.” Sidra takes control behind the scenes, producing and writing films and shows.

15. Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick



As daughters of Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick were destined for greatness. Tracee Ellis conquered comedy and drama in “Girlfriends” and “Black-ish,” while Rhonda found success in music. Their legacy reflects their mother’s star power and their own unique talents.

16. Da Brat and LisaRaye McCoy

LisaRaye McCoy and Da Brat share the same father and the same passion for entertainment. McCoy’s acting parts in movies like The Players Club made her a household name, while Da Brat’s trailblazing rap career broke barriers for women in Hip Hop.

17. The Clark Sisters



Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, The Clark Sisters are considered gospel music royalty. The Grammy Award winners blended worship songs with other key elements like R&B and jazz, helping the genre go mainstream. The sisters — Jacky Clark Chisholm, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark, Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Denise "Niecy" Clark-Bradford — are faith-filled pioneers whose legacies will always live on.

18. Sasha and Malia Obama



Daughters of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Sasha and Malia Obama had big shoes to fill. From their 8-year stint in the White House to going off to college and pursuing other passions, the siblings have remained an example of class and grace. Notably, Mailia has seemingly stepped into the entertainment industry, writing and directing her first short film, The Heart, in 2023.

19. Malika and Khadijah Haqq



From big-screen roles to reality TV stardom, twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq have taken Hollywood by storm. Their sisterly bond and undeniable charm make them a dynamic duo fans can’t get enough of.

20. The Pointer Sisters



June, Anita, Ruth and Bonnie Pointer were raised by their reverend father and used their love for music to become mainstream artists. Blending the genres of R&B, pop and disco, their hit records like “I’m So Excited” and “Jump (For My Love)” withstood the test of time.

21. Jordyn and Jodie Woods



Jordyn and Jodie Woods are social media’s sister goals. Jordyn’s influence expanded from modeling to entrepreneurship, while Jodie is rising as a fashion icon. Their tight-knit bond and ability to dominate trends make them a force to watch.