When discussing the Black sitcoms that shaped '90s television, you can’t forget "Sister, Sister.” The treasured series introduced the world to breakout stars, Tia and Tamera Mowry. In the show, the identical twins — who were separated at birth and later adopted — accidentally meet when their single-parent families bump into each other during a trip to the mall. They decide to move in together so the girls can grow up as sisters. The show follows the girls’ quirky teenage adventures and the unconventional challenges of their joint home, hilariously exploring how different twins can be despite sharing the same genes.

"Sister, Sister" ended after six seasons with a finale in 1999. It catapulted the Mowry sisters to Some of their most notable roles in hit movies like Seventeen Again and Twitches. Twenty-five years later, fans can’t help but wonder what the cast is up to nowadays. Check out the updates below.

1. Tia Landry (Tia Mowry)

Tia has continued her successful career in entertainment, starring in shows like "The Game" and "Family Reunion." She's also an accomplished author and entrepreneur, with a line of hair care products and several cookbooks. Her upcoming reality series, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act," will document her journey after divorce from her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, including her experiences with motherhood, career and single life.

2. Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley)

Since her time on the series, Tamera has won an Emmy Award for co-hosting the daytime talk show "The Real." Balancing motherhood and acting, the TV personality has appeared in several Hallmark movies such as A Christmas Miracle, and Girlfriendship. She shares lifestyle and home tips on her website and released a memoir titled “You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies” in 2022. Tamera also maintains a strong social media presence on Instagram and YouTube, sharing glimpses of cherished family moments with her husband and two children.

3. Lisa Landry (Jackée Harry)

Actress and philanthropist Jackée Harry hasn’t stepped out of the spotlight, either. She's a main cast member on "Days of Our Lives," has starred in Issa Rae's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," and made an appearance on Netflix's "Family Reunion.” Harry has also taken on a few voice acting roles and even sells a line of merchandise.

4. Ray Campbell (Tim Reid)

Tim Reid went on to star in six episodes of "That '70s Show,” playing the role of Hyde's father in seasons seven and eight. The Virginia-born comedian built a diverse acting portfolio, and supports media professionals as the founder of The Legacy Media Institute, a non-profit organization training television and film professionals to work in the entertainment industry.

5. Roger Evans (Marques Houston)

The You Got Served actor and multifaceted entertainer remains a prominent figure in the industry since his iconic role as Roger Evans on "Sister, Sister." The self-proclaimed "Tubi King" has credits in several of the streaming company's original films, such as The Stepmother trilogy. A singer at heart, his newest R&B release, "Admit It," charted on Billboard's Top 10 R&B radio list in June 2024.

6. Tyreke Scott (RonReaco Lee)

RonReaco Lee, known for his role as Tia’s college boyfriend in “Sister, Sister,” was a main cast member on BET's series "First Wives Club" and "Let's Stay Together," as well as the Starz drama "Survivor's Remorse." Lee also recently starred in Tyler Perry's Netflix thriller, "Mea Culpa," with Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

7. Jordan Bennett (Deon Richmond)

Despite a few minor roles, Deon Richmond has mostly stepped away from the entertainment industry, keeping a lower public profile. He starred in the third installment of the Scream horror franchise in 2000 and the slasher film Hatchet in 2006.