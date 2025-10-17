Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event, Tyler, the Creator performs on the Coachella Stage, Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.D performs on the Lands End Stage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rappers who play instruments bring an entirely different level of depth and artistry to Hip Hop. Their ability to blend lyricism with live musicality creates a sound that feels more intentional, layered, and emotionally charged. Whether it’s keys, drums, guitar, or flute, picking up an instrument adds a sense of craftsmanship that goes beyond writing verses. It’s a skill set that allows them to shape the music from the ground up, influencing everything from tone and mood to rhythm and arrangement.

Live instrumentation introduces creative control that many artists never tap into, allowing the freedom to move from simply riding a beat to building one — composing melodies, harmonies, and textures that reflect their personal vision. This level of involvement results in music that hits differently. It feels more intimate, more expressive, and often more experimental. There’s room for spontaneity, improvisation, and nuance that elevate a project into an immersive sonic experience.

Artists like Tyler, the Creator, Mac Miller, and André 3000 have demonstrated the impact of this kind of musical fluency. Each used instruments to expand their sound, blur genre lines, and create something that couldn’t be boxed into traditional rap formulas. Rappers who play instruments deepen the connection between artist and audience through music that carries their fingerprints on every level.

In a space dominated by digital production and pre-made beats, rappers who play instruments offer something rare. The music becomes more than a backdrop for bars; it becomes a reflection of soul, intention, and skill. This fusion of musicianship and lyricism pushes the genre forward while honoring the roots of Hip Hop as an art form built on rhythm, creativity, and expression.

In no particular order, check out 13 rappers who also play instruments below.

1. D Smoke

Guitar and piano shape D Smoke’s sound, giving his music a raw, live feel that cuts through the noise. He doesn’t rely on just beats or samples; he builds his tracks with real instruments that add depth and emotion. The way he plays these instruments makes the story he tells more vivid and personal. You can tell every note is crafted with intention, making his music stand out in a crowded space.

2. André 3000

It’s rare to find a rapper who doesn’t just spit bars but actually picks up instruments and makes them part of the music. André 3000 flips the script by owning guitar, keyboards, and yes — even the flute. That kind of skill breaks the mold because most rappers don’t touch instruments with a ten-foot pole. He’s showing the game that you can be a lyricist and a full musician — no limits.

3. J. Cole

J. Cole’s guitar playing and use of live strings give his music a warm, authentic vibe that feels both personal and universal. He’s deeply involved in producing his music, often layering live instruments to add richness to his beats. His approach makes the albums feel like conversations, honest and raw, without any filter. The way he uses instruments elevates his storytelling and keeps listeners locked in.

4. Tyler, The Creator

The skill on keyboards and bass drives his unique, experimental sound that constantly evolves. His music combines live instruments with inventive production to create sounds that feel fresh and unpredictable. This combination gives him the freedom to explore different genres while keeping a consistent artistic vision. His music wouldn’t have the same punch without his hands-on instrumental contributions.

5. Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch has been developing his skills on the keyboard, and it’s starting to show in the way he builds songs. He’s laying vocals on top of loops all while figuring out how to shape the sound from the inside. The melodic choices feel more intentional, and the music keeps getting cleaner and more layered. That kind of control isn’t common for someone who came in known for hooks.

6. Pharrell Williams

If the master-producer were a person, it would be Pharrell. Drums, keys, guitar — he handles all of it like it’s second nature. He doesn’t tuck instruments behind the vocals; he builds the entire track around them. Every record feels alive because the sound starts with him. That kind of range is why his catalog still runs laps around most.

7. Rakim

Rakim approaches music like a technician, even without putting hands on a keyboard or guitar. The way he handles timing, breath control, and rhythm comes from a real understanding of how music moves. He raps with the kind of precision you hear in jazz or classical arrangements. His flow changed the way Hip Hop handles sound, not just the lyrics.

8. Mos Def (Yasiin Bey)

Formerly known as Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) brings guitar and percussion into his records like he’s scoring a film as opposed to recording tracks. The live instrumentation gives the music a texture that feels grounded and human. It adds weight to his words and opens up space for the stories to breathe. His albums sound like conversations, not just performances.

9. Flavor Flav

Building his foundation as a DJ before ever picking up a mic, Flavor Flav isn’t new to this at all. Scratching, mixing, and timing were the tools that shaped his entire approach to music. That early connection to rhythm made him more than a hype man. He knew how to move inside a beat because he knew how to build one.

10. Wyclef Jean

Wyclef plays guitar and piano like someone who’s been surrounded by music his whole life. He brings in sounds from Hip Hop, reggae, and soul without it ever feeling forced. The live instruments are a core part of his sound, not just decoration. That’s why his records still feel rich and timeless years later.

11. Scarface

Scarface plays guitar and adds serious weight to his music. The instruments carry every emotion with intention and purpose. His voice moves through the sound, fully part of the story. Every song is crafted to match the message he’s putting down.

12. B.o.B

Guitar and keys give B.o.B the freedom to push his sound wherever he wants to take it. He doesn’t box himself in, and the music reflects that. You can hear pieces of rap, rock, and pop without it sounding forced. Every project feels like he’s testing what else he can get away with — and pulling it off.

13. Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is a genre-bending artist who blends Hip Hop, soul, funk, and R&B. He plays instruments like the piano and drums, which add rich layers to his sound. What makes him stand out is his ability to pair powerful visuals with socially conscious lyrics. His creativity, versatility, and bold approach to storytelling set him apart in the music industry.