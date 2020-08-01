Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Detavio Samuels Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There’s big news for fans of the acclaimed podcast “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels”: REVOLT officially announced its return for a fourth season. Premiering May 5 and dropping every other Monday, the series, hosted by Detavio Samuels, will continue to highlight conversations with powerful innovators, executives and culture-shifting leaders — this time, with an even deeper emphasis on business insight and transformative storytelling.

The new season of “The Blackprint” spotlights leadership, strategy and cultural impact

Filmed at REVOLT Studios in Atlanta, Season 4 kicks off with Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter, who opened up about his personal and professional journey. Known for his fearless leadership at the intersection of creativity and commerce, Taylor shared how his lived experiences shaped his role as a business leader committed to meaningful impact.

“This season, we’re doubling down on uncovering the blueprints to success from the culture’s biggest game-changers,” said Samuels. “In a time of uncertainty and transformation, we’re committed to empowering our audience with the knowledge, strategies and insights they need — not just to navigate this moment, but to lead the future.”

REVOLT doubles down on storytelling with purpose

Over its past seasons, “The Blackprint” featured a dynamic roster of guests from across industries, including Cam Newton, Lady London, Dee-1 and Flau’jae Johnson. It also welcomed major figures like Caroline Wanga (CEO of Essence Ventures), Ray J, LaVar Ball and Da’Vinchi.

This season will continue that legacy, introducing a fresh lineup of creatives, entrepreneurs and executives. Each episode comes with a candid look at how these leaders are shaping the evolving business and cultural landscape while breaking down the strategic moves behind their success.

With a refined mission and high production value, “The Blackprint” has become a cornerstone of REVOLT’s commitment to showcasing authentic, forward-thinking narratives. As the network continues to expand its reach, the series reinforces its role as a critical platform for voices that are often underrepresented in mainstream media.