It is important to honor those who have influenced the next generation to find their own sound, voice, or lane in a certain genre — especially artists like the great Mac Miller. Born Malcolm James McCormick, Miller hailed from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was always drawn to music from an early age. By 6 years old, the self-taught musician played piano, guitar, drums and bass, and decided to begin his rap career when he was in high school, which changed his life forever.

The late lyricist released six studio albums, two live LPs, 13 mixtapes and more throughout his music career. He also played the role of record producer for himself and other artists under the pseudonym Larry Fisherman. Miller’s albums wonderfully showcased his talent, growth and commitment to the craft with a unique combination of Hip Hop, soul and introspective lyrics.

There’s no denying Miller was one of the best rappers of our generation. Thanks to his honest storytelling, he is remembered as an artist who truly impacted Hip Hop culture and whose projects will be celebrated for many years to come.

Check out Mac Miller’s six studio albums ranked below.

6. Blue Slide Park

Miller released his debut album, Blue Slide Park, in 2011 at 19 years old. Its title is based on Frick Park — more locally known as Blue Slide Park — in his hometown. The rapper opens the project by paying homage to the city that raised him and providing a nostalgic feel for listeners to reflect on “the good old days.” Blue Slide Park leans into a child-like tone as the artist reflects on growing up. Mainly produced by ID Labs, the LP offers catchy tracks that radiate a youthful and fun vibe that his listeners can appreciate whether they’re at a party or relaxing at home. Blue Slide Park debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200, making it the first independently distributed debut album to top the chart since 1995.

On the release, Miller shares his thoughts and aspirations of making it in the industry, and the single “Of The Soul” is a clear example of this. That track alone is a great introduction to the kind of storytelling that fans can find in the rapper’s subsequent projects.

5. The Divine Feminine

The Pittsburgh native took a different approach for his fourth album. He wanted to intentionally tap into the realm of love with guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla Sign, Ariana Grande and more. On this project, Miller not only explored romantic love but also dived into his experiences with women and how they impacted him. The Divine Feminine is generally considered an ode to women, femininity and love. If you’re a big R&B fan, you will appreciate the neo-soul, smooth jazz and slower-paced sounds.

“My Favorite Part,” featuring his ex-girlfriend Grande, was the third single from this album. The song provided a glimpse into the couple’s relationship and allowed Miller to showcase his singing voice.

4. Circles

Circles was released posthumously in 2020 after the rapper’s passing in September 2018. Miller and producer Jon Brion collaborated on this anticipated project around the same time that his fifth album, Swimming, came out -- about a month before his death. With the permission of Miller’s family, Brion completed the artist’s sixth LP in his honor and provided fans an offering filled with elements of Hip Hop, funk, soft rock and emo. Though Circles wasn’t as Hip Hop-leaning in comparison to Miller’s earlier works, his amazing lyricism was still present. What was intended to be a companion LP to Swimming turned out to be a beautiful collaboration that perfectly represented the late artist’s legacy.

3. GO:OD AM

On his third album, Miller brought in a few notable artists as guest appearances, including Ab-Soul, Miguel, Chief Keef, Lil B and Little Dragon. GO:OD AM followed the artist’s struggle with addiction and explored how someone can be reborn with a new sense of clarity and stronger focus. This album offered a vulnerable and relatable point of view that reminded listeners there is light at the end of the tunnel. There will always be dark days, but it is possible to see the sun rise again. Lyrically, Miller discussed his road to recovery and encouraged fans to be hopeful after challenging times.

With singles like “100 Grandkids” and “Weekend,” folks could appreciate the artist's more straightforward and typical Hip Hop sound, alongside production from Tyler, The Creator, Christian Rich, and more.

2. Swimming

In 2018, Miller released Swimming, his last album before passing away. The offering was a mature and well-executed project that provided a complete look at his life. In an interview with Zane Lowe, the rapper stated, “I’m just talking about things I’m proud of myself for, things I'm afraid of, or things that are just thoughts and emotions.” Singles like “Self Care” and “What’s The Use?” showcased Miller’s growth throughout the years and made the album a fan favorite. In collaboration with Brion and others, the young rapper created an immersive experience about personal growth, addiction and mental health issues.

Swimming debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 and was posthumously nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019.

1. Watching Movies With The Sound Off

Miller’s second LP dives deep into his perspective on love, life and drug use. With introspective lyrics and layered Hip Hop, jazz and electronica beats, the album exposes a vulnerable version of him that listeners can connect and empathize with on an intimate level. This 2013 drop showcases a degree of maturity and how much his flow has changed since Blue Slide Park. Miller’s Watching Movies With The Sound Off is innovative, captivating and an excellent example of the artistry he brought to the world.