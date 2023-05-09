Image Image Credit WWD/Contributor via Getty Images and Vivien Killilea/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Feb. 25), Billboard revealed that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's VULTURES 1 remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second straight week. According to the publication, the controversial release collected 75,000 album-equivalent units, which included more than 95 million on-demand official streams. The album became Ye’s first to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 since 2011’s Watch The Throne with JAY-Z.

Throughout the past week, fans watched as VULTURES 1 competed closely with Yeat's 2093 for the Billboard 200 top spot, with some outlets reporting the latter project as the victor. Ultimately, 2093 generated a still-impressive 70,000 album-equivalents.

Ye and Ty Dolla's joint effort consisted of 16 songs with collaborations alongside the likes of Freddie Gibbs, YG, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and Chris Brown. Ye's daughter, North West, also contributed to the Ye, DJ Camper, James Blake, No I.D., and Edsclusive-produced standout "TALKING." "I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie, don't tryna test me, it's gonna get messy, it's gonna get messy," she rapped.

As REVOLT previously reported, VULTURES 1 received pushback from the estate of late singer Donna Summer over claims that “GOOD (DON’T DIE)” was interpolated without authorization. "Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love.’ He was denied,” read a message from Summer’s official Instagram account. “He changed the words, had someone re-sing it, or used AI, but it’s ‘I Feel Love.’ Copyright infringement!”

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne also complained about a similar issue. "Kanye West asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of ‘Iron Man’ from the US Festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," he tweeted. "He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night. I want no association with this man!"