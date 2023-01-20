Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 5), Ice Spice announced that she’s officially finished recording her debut studio LP. Titled Y2K, the project is slated to drop later this year.

The Bronx rapper shared an Instagram post with the caption, “I finished recording Y2K, the album.” The body of work was initially teased on the social media platform in November 2023 and confirmed during Ice Spice’s January interview on “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” She told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago.”

In February, the artist gave an update on its progress while speaking to Complex. “It’s almost complete. I’m really excited about that because I got a big bulk of it done. I just can’t wait for my fans to hear the new music. There [are] some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I’m so excited about that,” Ice Spice explained. “The next chapter, I would have to say Y2K is the name of the album because I was born in 2000.”

She continued, “There’s definitely pressure. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself, too, but overall, I’m just excited to express myself.” So far, Ice Spice hasn’t revealed the track list or named any specific artists who appear on project. However, she released “Think U The S**t (Fart)” earlier this year. To date, the accompanying visuals have over 16 million views on YouTube.

Y2K will serve as a follow-up to 2023’s Like..?, which housed six songs and a lone feature from Lil Tjay. It also contained smash hits like “In Ha Mood,” “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Princess Diana,” all of which are either RIAA-certified gold or platinum. The deluxe edition introduced five new records, including “Deli” and a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj.

Beyond her debut EP, Ice Spice teamed up with Rema for “Pretty Girl” and Minaj for “Barbie World” in 2023 as well.