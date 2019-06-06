Image Image Credit John W. McDonough / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kobe Bryant and Joe Bryant Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Former NBA player Joe Bryant, the father of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has died at age 69 following a stroke, as confirmed on Tuesday (July 16).

“Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96,” the Twitter account for La Salle Men’s Basketball wrote. “He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Nicknamed "Jellybean," Joe was a major figure in basketball both on and off the court. The Golden State Warriors drafted him as the 14th overall pick in the 1975 NBA Draft, but he began his professional career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also played for the San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets before concluding his NBA career with averages of 8.7 points and four rebounds per game.

After his time in the NBA, Joe continued his basketball journey overseas, playing in Italy and France. He later transitioned into coaching, including stints as head coach for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA from 2005 to 2007 and in 2011.

In the wake of Joe’s passing, several fans gathered online to remember his legacy. “It’s been a tough few years for the Bryant family. I can only imagine,” wrote one user underneath ESPN’s tribute post. Another person said, “Thank you, Mr. Bryant, for creating a phenomenal player.”

Elsewhere, someone noted, “It’s unfortunate they never were able to hash out their relationship. RIP,” in reference to Joe’s relationship with his son. In 2013, Kobe's bond with his parents publicly hit a rough patch when Joe and Pam Bryant tried to auction items like his high school uniforms and two Lakers championship rings from 2000.

In 2020, the Black Mamba was tragically killed in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna Bryant. He left behind his wife, Vanessa, and three kids: Natalia, Bianka and Capri.