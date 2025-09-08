Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good at "Number One on the Call Sheet" Los Angeles Red Carpet held at the TCL Chinese Theatre Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You can feel the love between Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. They first crossed paths at the EBONY Power 100 Gala, and in May 2023, confirmed they were officially an item. The following year, the couple got engaged and tied the knot in 2025.

Their wedding was a small backyard affair at their Los Angeles home, surrounded by close family. “I asked her father first, in Paris, if that was all right, and he said, ‘That’s cool,’” Majors recalled on “Sherri.” His mother, a pastor, officiated the ceremony. A few months later, Good shared she was “ready” to have kids. She told Us Weekly, “My partner [is] someone I want to really do it with, and get excited about doing it with, and who is a phenomenal father already, but now we can do it together."

In honor of what they’ve achieved together so far, and everything still to come, REVOLT revisited 11 moments where Jonathan Majors opened up about his relationship with Meagan Good.

1. “I looked, and I couldn’t stop looking, and I haven’t stopped looking ever since, and she caught that vibe.”

We can only hope for a partner who looks at us the way Majors looks at Good. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, the Magazine Dreams star shared that they met in the most unlikely place: the bathroom at the EBONY Power 100 Gala. “I’m coming out the bathroom, she’s coming in the bathroom,” Majors recalled. “She was like, ‘I just wanna say I see you. You’re doing great work, I like what you’re doing.’ Just very, very short but very, very felt. She had them eyes, too.”

2. “She’s been the best lesson of my life, and I can’t wait to continue the curriculum.”

It’s Meagan Good-Majors, in case you missed the memo. While speaking to REVOLT, Majors said, “In learning her, I’ve found out so much about humanity. That people can actually be that beautiful and kind. That people can actually be that strong and that kind.”

“She’s everything you think she is,” he added, “and then some stuff that I know that y’all don't [know].”

3. “I said to Meagan yesterday, 'Today might be the happiest day of my life.’ I love that woman so much.”

Majors was fighting back tears when discussing his then-just-days-old marriage to Good on “Sherri.” The two wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home, with the actor revealing he asked her father for permission. “My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there,” Majors recalled.

4. "I love you beyond limit, with all my strength, with all my heart.”

While accepting the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, Majors got pretty emotional talking about how much Good means to him. “I don’t need to be so tough and strong when you carried me so, so, so many nights," he said of the "Harlem" actress. "I love you.” To lighten the mood after such a heavy moment, he broke into the chorus of Chaka Khan’s “Through the Fire.”

5. “She took an incredible hit.”

Don’t think for a minute that Good’s relationship didn’t come with sacrifices, including job opportunities. “I don’t think she mind me saying, they weren’t announcing it, but she lost endorsements, we got uninvited to stuff,” he recalled on “The Breakfast Club” before clarifying, “She got uninvited to stuff." He explained it was because “she had shown just how down she was and they knew if Meg was coming, Jay’s coming.” Without question, Good stood by him through thick and thin.

6. “She's held me down like a Coretta. I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh. I think I found her.”

Speaking with ABC’s Linsey Davis, Majors called Good an “angel” and compared her to Coretta Scott King, the late wife of Martin Luther King Jr. “The relationship is still fresh,” he said. “I think I found her.”

7. “I think Meagan and I do a good job of dealing with each other where we’re at, and you don’t know anybody until you’ve been through all the seasons with them.”

“She just motivates me so much, and she guides me. I guide her,” Majors told “Entertainment Tonight.” A big part of that connection comes from them not only understanding each other but also knowing what it means to weather the storms and push through the tough seasons.

8. “My experience with the queens in my life — first and foremost, my fiancée Meagan, who is quite the opposite, extremely supportive, extremely present, extremely loving and caring.”

The day before marrying Good, Majors told Variety he’s felt steady encouragement from the Black women in his life, starting with his then-fiancée. He said their support has kept his heart, spirit, and mind above water during his trial involving former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. “I feel that love and I feel that support, and I’m so grateful for it,” Majors said. “They’ve kept me afloat.”

9. “I'm getting less and less powerful as I step away from Meagan, so I’m most powerful right here.”

At 2024’s EBONY Power 100 Gala, Majors was asked when he feels his most powerful, and his answer couldn’t have been more fitting. “Right here, I’m most powerful,” he said while leaning in toward Good. “I was pretty much going to say the same thing,” she answered, just moments before showing off her engagement ring.

10. “I had to mature a lot. She caught me at a time when I was in a bad way.”

It goes without saying that Majors was in a rough patch when he and Good began dating. In his aforementioned interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the California native reflected on how he needed to be “worthy of her patience and her time.” He explained, “I had to get to that level — spiritually, socially, emotionally.

11. "She holds me down. I hold her down.”

The 55th Annual NAACP Awards was a big night for Good, who scored nominations in three categories. And there was arguably no better person to have in her corner than Majors. He told E! News, “We’re celebrating tonight.”