Napheesa Collier wears many hats — mother, wife, and maybe most recognizably, one of the greatest players in women’s basketball. After making her name at UConn, she was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx and hasn’t looked back. Like many great players, she’s respected not only for her stats but for her ability to stay steady and composed, no matter the situation.

Off the court — at least in the WNBA world — Collier has proven to be just as ambitious. She’s launched a podcast, advocated for women in sports, and co-founded her own league, Unrivaled, alongside Breanna Stewart. That said, there’s much more to Phee than basketball and business. Here are 11 facts you may not have known about Collier.

1. She was born and raised in Missouri

Collier is a Missouri girl through and through. “I grew up in Jeff City, which is only two hours away [from St. Louis], and attended high school here, so it just feels like home,” she shared with Town&Style. Fun fact: WNBA champion Maya Moore, who also played at UConn and later the Lynx, is also from her hometown of Jefferson City.

2. She won an NCAA Championship during her college run

In the 2016 NCAA Tournament Championship Game, the Connecticut Huskies beat the Syracuse Orange to claim their fourth consecutive title. Led by familiar faces — and now fellow WNBA stars — like Stewart and Collier, UConn won 82-51.

Although she isn’t among the tallest basketball players ever (see REVOLT’s listicle for that here), Collier still has a serious height advantage. At 6'1", it’s no surprise she won WNBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

4. She was a WNBA Rookie of the Year

Not only was Collier a first-round pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, but she also took home Rookie of the Year later that season. Interestingly, she became the first Lynx player to earn the award since Maya Moore in 2011.

5. Collier is a mother and wife

Phee welcomed her first child, a daughter named Mila, with her husband (and Unrivaled president) Alex Bazzell, on May 22, 2022. Although the couple got engaged in October 2019, they first met during Collier’s senior year of high school and started dating when she was a junior at UConn.

“I am super excited. The athletes that Alex trains, to have the kid be around them, to have them be around my teammates, and have 11 other aunts,” Collier told People magazine during her pregnancy. “I'm really excited to see them around that environment, bring them into the world that we already live in."

6. She’s a Libra

Collier was born on Sept. 23, 1996, placing her right on the cusp of Virgo season, but officially making her a Libra. People born under the sign are typically known for being reliable, determined, and rational, all of which happen to be ideal qualities for a WNBA star.

7. The basketball star founded her own league

Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Collier and Stewart, held its inaugural season in 2025. Their main inspiration behind launching the league was to provide WNBA players with the opportunity to stay closer to home during the off-season, since many stars play overseas to supplement their income.

“Even if we had the best of the best in the WNBA, Unrivaled would still be needed because we’re not playing year-round. We’re not playing in traditional basketball season,” Collier told Taylor Rooks while discussing the league’s launch.

8. Collier started her own podcast with A’ja Wilson

In 2020, Collier and A’ja Wilson launched their own podcast, “Tea with A & Phee.” The WNBA champions discussed all things sports, and more specifically, the inner workings of women’s basketball. “For Phee and I, we’re fairly new in this league, so it’s like we’re trying to speed up the process to be talked about. This is a perfect exposure for the younger generation in the bubble,” Wilson told Dime.

9. She’s an Olympic champion

In addition to all her WNBA and AAC accolades, Collier is also an Olympic gold medalist. She and Team USA took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics, and again in 2024, this time defeating France’s national team in the championship game.

10. Kobe Bryant is one of her favorite athletes

Collier has that Mamba Mentality. Before Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, she had the chance to play basketball with his second-eldest daughter, Gigi Bryant, at the Mamba Academy. Interestingly, Gigi was a big fan of UConn, so much so that Kobe attended a few of Collier’s college games during her run with the Huskies.

“I love Kobe. Every time I talk to him, it’s like he has so much knowledge to share. It’s so cool,” Collier recalled on Kristine Leahy’s “FAIR GAME” show. She added, “He was just so smart. He breaks down everything. I’m like, ‘The way that you approach things is why he’s one of the best ever.’”

11. She’s used her platform to fight climate change

The WNBA star is just as passionate about the planet as she is about basketball. In 2025, Collier became the 35th EcoAthletes Champion after taking on the role of Team Ocean’s captain.

“I want them to grow up in a world where they can pursue their dreams just like I did. The ocean is a big part of that future. It gives us life and energy, but it’s under threat, and we need to protect it,” she said in the non-profit’s “Protect Where We Play” ad. “I want my daughter and everyone who dreams of playing to have the same opportunities I’ve had with no questions asked.”