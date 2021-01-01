Image Image Credit Michael Reaves / Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The year 2024 was one for the history books on the biggest stages across football, basketball and the Olympics. From history-making NBA dominance and track and field triumphs, these athletes not only excelled in their respective sports but also inspired future generations. Their achievements show us that the fight for greatness never stops, and they continue to blaze a trail for the next wave of athletes to follow. These moments remind us of the power of sports to uplift, inspire and unite us all.

With unforgettable performances, record-breaking achievements and cultural milestones, these athletes made their mark and solidified their legacies. REVOLT has curated a list of this year’s nine standout sports highlights. See them below.

1. Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls led by Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made history in 2024 by winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles, solidifying Mahomes’ legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. With a commanding performance in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes led his team to victory over the 2023 NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, earning his second Super Bowl MVP and further solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic players the league has ever seen. His leadership and on-field magic continue to inspire millions across the country.

2. Celtics win record 18th NBA Championship

In 2024, the Boston Celtics claimed their 18th NBA Championship, making history and surpassing the Lakers for the most titles in the franchise. The Celtics’ victory was a result of dominant performances throughout the playoffs, with stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge. The championship was especially sweet for the Celtics’ fans, as they ended the year with a historic milestone in NBA history.

3. Simone Biles wins 3 gold medals in Paris

Simone Biles made her triumphant return to the Olympics in 2024, and she didn’t disappoint. The gymnast, who has notably redefined the sport, claimed three gold medals in Paris, proving once again that she is not just a champion, but an icon in the world of gymnastics. Biles’s unmatched skill, poise and grit were on full display as she led Team USA to another victory, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest athletes in Olympic history.

4. Steph Curry leads Team USA to Olympic gold over France

Stephen Curry time and time again shows why he is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, leading Team USA to Olympic gold in Paris. Curry’s scoring, leadership and clutch performances helped propel Team USA to the top, with a thrilling victory over France in the final. This Olympic gold further solidified Curry’s place in basketball history, not only as a shooter but as a true leader who can shine on the biggest stages.

5. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 400-meter hurdles victory

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continues to break barriers in the world of track and field. In 2024, she added another Olympic gold to her collection by winning the 400-meter hurdles in Paris, becoming the top dog of the event once again. Her performance was a demonstration of power, speed and precision, and McLaughlin-Levrone’s continued dominance in the sport makes her one of the top athletes of the year.

6. Noah Lyles' 100-meter dash victory

Noah Lyles showed why he is one of the most exciting sprinters in the world in 2024. His victory in the 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics was a testament to his speed, training and commitment to excellence. Lyles’ time was one of the fastest in Olympic history, and his victory added another chapter to his already impressive career in track and field, continuing to inspire young athletes everywhere.

7. U.S. women’s soccer returning to the top at Paris Olympics

The U.S. Women’s National Team made a stunning return to the top of women’s soccer in 2024, claiming Olympic gold in Paris. After a tough 2021, the team rebounded with unmatched determination and a powerful collective effort. With leaders like Alex Morgan and rising stars like Trinity Rodman, the team proved they are still the world’s best in soccer, solidifying their place in the history of the sport.

8. U.S. women’s basketball continues to dominate

The U.S. women’s basketball team dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics, reclaiming their gold medal with a statement performance. Brittney Griner’s return to the team after her detainment in Russia was a key moment in her career, and her leadership and performance on the court helped lead the team to victory. With veterans like Alyssa Thomas and Diana Taurasi alongside emerging stars like A’ja Wilson, the U.S. women’s basketball team showed the world why they are the gold standard in the sport.

9. LeBron and Bronny James play together in the NBA

The year 2024 marked a historic moment when LeBron James and his son, Bronny, shared the court for the Los Angeles Lakers as the first father-son duo to do so in the NBA. The moment was not just a milestone in basketball, but a celebration of family, legacy and the power of the James legacy. LeBron’s mentorship of Bronny has been evident for years, and their time together on the NBA court was a moment that will be remembered in sports history for years to come.