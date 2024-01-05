Image Image Credit Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dwayne Johnson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Athletes possess a unique blend of physicality, discipline and charisma, so it comes as no surprise that many have ventured into acting. Whether they choose to take on roles in which they turn into new characters or have bits specifically crafted for them, people are excited to see athletes outside of their sports professions.

From Michael Jordan, who dominated basketball courts in the ’90s and then went to space to save the world in the Space Jam film series, to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who easily transitioned from the wrestling ring to appearing in blockbusters like Black Adam and the Fast & Furious sagas, here are 11 athletes who have taken their physical talents to the world of acting.

1. Michael Jordan

As the face of the NBA in the 1990s, Jordan was a worldwide fixture who helped take the sport global. Naturally, the only thing left for him to conquer was Hollywood. So, when the film Space Jam came along, he obliged. The now-classic movie saw him play a fictional version of himself who tackled space aliens to save the world with Looney Tunes characters in tow. The film was a commercial success, grossing over $250 million globally and becoming one of the highest-grossing basketball films of all time.

2. Mike Tyson

Known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet,” Mike Tyson is a boxing heavyweight champion who has transcended the world of sports. He’s been everything from a self-help guru to a podcast host and has several acting credits to his name. He appeared in the Golden Globe-winning film The Hangover and even had a one-man show titled “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth” for which he performed live several nights a week in Las Vegas.

3. Kevin Garnett

Former NBA power forward Kevin Garnett, aka The Big Ticket, must have taken his nickname seriously. He’s loaned his likeness and voice to a few productions, including “The Cleveland Show” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” but his most recognizable role was in Uncut Gems. The retired NBA champion played a menacing version of himself in the crime thriller film and even joined the cast in promoting its release.

4. Shaquille O'Neal

In addition to being one of the best defenders in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal is also a certified pop culture figure. He’s released multiple albums, been a DJ, appeared in numerous commercials and films, and even starred in a reality TV show. His most notable acting roles include his portrayal of a genie in Kazaam and a superhero in Steel.

5. Rick Fox

Three-time NBA Champion Rick Fox is also a bonafide actor. Before retiring from the NBA, the Toronto-born athlete started acting and has been a Hollywood fixture ever since. Some of his credits include roles in HBO’s “Oz,” He Got Game, “One Tree Hill,” and even a recurring role on “The Game,” for which he played an exaggerated version of himself.

6. O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson’s off-the-field circumstances have made him infamous; however, there was a time when he was one of the most popular athletes in the world and a steady actor. The Heisman Trophy winner starred in the television series “Roots” and a few movies before launching his own film production company.

7. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock gained fame as a professional wrestler in the WWE before he transitioned to acting. He quickly found his footing in acting, starring in films such as The Scorpion King, Jumanji, and the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson's success on the big screen has led him to become one of the highest-paid actors ever.

8. LeBron James

LeBron James is no stranger to Hollywood. Besides lending his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, he also made time for acting. His first major role was a cameo in the romantic comedy Trainwreck before appearing alongside Jordan in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy. He’s also hosted “Saturday Night Live” and is the owner of the film production business SpringHill Company.

9. Ray Allen

As one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, Ray Allen is no stranger to doing it big. He’s had a few film roles but is most notable for his portrayal of Jesus Shuttlesworth in 1998’s He Got Game, which was directed by Spike Lee and starred Denzel Washington. Allen surprised critics and fans alike with the role, earning universal praise for his performance.

10. Terry Crews

Terry Crews is one of the most famous NFL players-turned-actors. He made the transition from full-time athlete to full-time thespian and hasn't looked back since. He's appeared in a wide variation of projects, including "Everybody Hates Chris,” Bridesmaids, "Are We There Yet?" and White Chicks, just to name a few.

11. Serena Williams

Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is no stranger to Hollywood. The highly decorated tennis champion has had guest roles in Ocean's 8, "The Simpsons," "My Wife and Kids," and "The Game," lending her superstar likeness and personality to the productions. However, her greatest film moment to date was her executive producer role on the Oscar-winning movie King Richard, which was based on her father and upbringing alongside sister Venus Williams.