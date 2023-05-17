Image Image Credit Robert Prange / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

How do you introduce someone everyone knows? Serena Williams is the GOAT, a living legend and a once-in-a-lifetime superstar. She's won more Grand Slam singles titles than anyone else during the open era in tennis, was the first woman in 30 years to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year and is the highest-paid female tennis player in history. It’s difficult to find someone who doesn't know who Serena is. Beyond the athletic accolades and accomplishments, she is a wife, mother of two beautiful children and a business owner.

She's indeed done it all. On every level, Serena is someone to look up to. She has a work ethic that's hard to compete with, is passionate about her purpose on this Earth and inspires those around her to dream big. Serena has captivated people off the court with her wisdom, which proves her legendary status. While people may recognize her from the tennis world, the champion’s journey can engage and motivate folks in all industries. Below are a few quotes from the world-famous athlete to prove that she’s one of the greatest of all time.

1. "The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: Be strong, be extremely kind and above all, be humble."

As someone who faced adversity in sports because of her gender, Serena uses almost every opportunity to encourage and inspire women. The renowned athlete has dedicated her life to being a role model — becoming the most revered tennis star of all time was just a byproduct.

2. "I'm not going to relax. There's so much more for me."

There's no time to rest for an icon like Serena Williams. While it's important to pause and rejuvenate your mind, body and soul, there's no time to lose focus on the vision. That's what she means when she says there's no time to relax. There's always more to do, achieve and be. Therefore, resting -- or in other words, losing sight of what's yours -- is unacceptable.

3. "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't a Venus."

Venus Williams, Serena’s sister, is a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She's also an accomplished athlete but often gets overshadowed by her sis, a 23-time Grand Slam winner. Serena admits that she wouldn't have become a legend without Venus’ support and makes sure the world knows that her sister is also a star. Humbling yourself to highlight the people who contributed to your success is the kind of move that solidifies you as the GOAT.

4. "I went on the courts with a ball, a racket and hopes. That's all I had... Never give up because you never know what can happen and who you can inspire.”

Don't let your lack of resources stop you from achieving your dreams. The money, team or whatever you need will make its way to you if you keep the faith and grit. Serena is a living example of that and is forever cemented in sports history because of it.

5. "As a Black tennis player, I looked different. I sounded different. I dressed differently. I served differently. But when I stepped onto the court, I could compete with anyone."

Being a Black woman adds a plethora of challenges to face in the sports world. The media always reminded Serena Williams that she was different ever since she was a young champion. Throughout the years, she's endured the hardships of being a different complexion than many competitors in her sport. Serena knew the only way to shut them up was to leave it all on the court. When you win, there's nothing anyone can say except, “Congratulations.”

6. "I don't have anything to lose. Every single match for me is a bonus... That approach is able to make me stay calm."

Once you become a champion, you're expected to stay at the top. Fans can only imagine the pressure that Serena has been under. The now-icon turned professional in 1995 and, for decades, had to compete at the standard she set. Toward the end of her career, Serena played the game for passion, not notoriety, as she’d already received every accomplishment you can earn. Only a handful of people on this Earth can say the same, which is further proof that she's a living legend.

7. "You can achieve anything that you set your mind to."

Believing in yourself is the first step to accomplishing your dreams. You have to train your mind to trust that the results you want are what you'll get. Serena had extreme self-confidence, and opportunities flocked to her because of it. Take some time out to encourage yourself today.

8. "Everything requires discipline, hard work and dedication, and, most importantly, self-belief."

This quote is the formula for success. In 11 words, Serena explains how she became one of the most decorated tennis players ever. Following her blueprint is the cheat code for accomplishing your goals. Write out your dreams, make a plan and stick to it; only then can you reach icon status in your respective industry.

9. "To me, that's kind of the essence of being Serena: Expecting the best from myself and proving people wrong."

Serena Williams has faced criticism since the ‘90s and has therefore learned how to cut out the noise over the years. The way she silenced those who doubted her was by being victorious. Her name has become synonymous with winning.

10. "It's so important to give your all no matter what you do, no matter how many obstacles you face."

If you're going to do something halfway, you shouldn’t do it at all. Giving everything you have is in the DNA of all GOATs. Serena got to where she is by leaving everything on the court — every sacrifice, disappointment, fear, insecurity, frustration and so forth. By doing so, she became a champion. For the next project, assignment or meeting you may have that aligns with where you see yourself, put in all your effort.