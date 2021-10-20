Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, David Berding / Stringer via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Kamilla Cardoso, Sylvia Fowles, and Brittney Griner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to the WNBA, talent always comes first, but height definitely helps. Throughout league history, some of the most dominant centers and shot blockers have stood well over 6-foot-6, with wingspans that make getting through the paint nearly impossible.

There are early pioneers like Haixia Zheng and Kara Wolters, who helped pave the way. Then, on the other end of the timeline are WNBA stars like Brittney Griner and Kamilla Cardoso, who’ve built their game around their size. Although height isn’t everything when it comes to basketball, it can make a serious difference. Here’s a closer look at some of the tallest WNBA players to ever play in the league.

1. Margo Dydek (7'2")

At 7-foot-2, Poland’s very own Margo Dydek towered over the competition as the tallest player in WNBA history. She led the league in blocks nine times and spent most of her career with the Utah Starzz and Connecticut Sun. On July 24, 2020, she was named the tallest WNBA player by Guinness World Records. Let’s just say, fans called her “Large Marge” for good reason.

2. Han Xu (6'11")

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Alexis Peterson #9 of the Las Vegas Aces drives to the basket against Sika Kone #3 and Han Xu #21 of the New York Liberty in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at Michelob ULTRA Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When Han Xu entered the WNBA in 2019, she became the tallest player drafted that year (and evidently, one of the tallest in league history). She’s spent multiple seasons with the New York Liberty and earned global recognition for her performance with China’s national team. Watching someone that tall drain three-pointers that easily will always feel surreal.

3. Bernadett Határ (6'10")

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Connecticut Sun center Bernadett Hatar (44) shoots the ball during warmups before Game 2 of the First Round of the WNBA Playoffs between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Bernadett Határ made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever in 2021. She’s 6-foot-10 and basically impossible to miss, which gave her one of the most intimidating profiles in the league. The Hungarian star was traded to Connecticut in 2023 and spent time on the Hungarian national team.

4. Brittney Griner (6'9")

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Brittney Griner #42 of the Atlanta Dream shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever at Gateway Center Arena on June 10, 2025, in College Park, Georgia Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Definitely in the conversation of the most dominant centers in WNBA history, Brittney Griner is known for her dunks, defense, and presence in the paint. She’s a multi-time All-Star with awards on both sides of the ball, as well as a core piece of the Phoenix Mercury’s 2014 championship run. Between her skills on the court and everything she’s endured during her time away from the league, Griner is the one women’s basketball player who needs no introduction.

5. Liz Cambage (6'8")

Image Image Credit Meg Oliphant / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks to pass the ball around Natasha Howard #6 of the New York Liberty in the second half at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Liz Cambage split her WNBA career between Tulsa, Dallas, and Las Vegas, and once dropped a league-record 53 points in a single game. Off the court, she’s a model, DJ, and entrepreneur. It’s not a stretch to say she’s basically Wonder Woman in real life.

6. Haixia Zheng (6'8")

Image Image Credit Todd Warshaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Haixia Zheng of the Los Angeles Sparks catches the ball during a game against the New York Liberty at the Great Western Forum Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Haixia Zheng didn’t stick around the WNBA long — just two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks starting in 1997 — but she made history as one of the league’s first international stars. Before that, she was already a legend in China, having earned both Olympic medals and a towering reputation.

7. Maria Stepanova (6'8")

Image Image Credit Todd Warshaw / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kim Perrot #10 of the Houston Comets taking the shot against Maria Stepanova during the WNBA Finals Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury at the America West Arena in Phoenix Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Though best known for her international career with Russia, Maria Stepanova had an on-and-off WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury across the late ’90s and early 2000s. Her height and agility made her a tough matchup, even if her stateside run never fully took off like some hoped it would.

8. Kara Wolters (6’7”)

Image Image Credit Robert W Stowell Jr / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kara Wolters receives a 1000 point ball from her coach Geno Auriemma Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Right up there with the original tall girls in league history, Kara Wolters picked up the nickname “Big Girl” and wore it with pride. Which, at 6'7", what else were they gonna call her? Wolters won a title with the Houston Comets in 1999 before being inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

9. Teaira McCowan (6'7")

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teaira McCowan #15 of the Dallas Wings shoots a free throw during the game against the Atlanta Dream Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Drafted third overall in 2019, McCowan quickly — and we mean quickly — became a double-double machine for the Indiana Fever. Having made her way to the Dallas Wings in 2022, she’s a walking rebound and surprisingly smooth around the basket.

10. Kamilla Cardoso (6'7")

Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamilla Cardoso #10 of the Chicago Sky shoots free throws against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on June 13, 2025, in College Park Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

After helping lead South Carolina to a national championship, we already knew Kamilla Cardoso was built for the pros. She entered the league as one of the most WNBA-ready bigs on this list at 6'7", and with her size, skill, and poise, she’s certainly living up to the hype.

11. Jonquel Jones (6'6")

Image Image Credit G Fiume / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty handles the ball against the Washington Mystics at Carefirst Arena on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Simply put, Jonquel Jones is a legit superstar. The Bahamian baller has dominated with the Connecticut Sun and New York Liberty, earning an MVP award and a reputation as one of the league’s most versatile talents. She’s more than lived up to that No. 6 pick in the 2016 draft.

12. Azurá Stevens (6'6")

Image Image Credit Image Alt Azurá Stevens #23 of the Los Angeles Sparks dribbles the ball up court against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Chase Center Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Whether you first saw her breaking into the league with the Dallas Wings, noticed her later on the Chicago Sky, or you're following her current journey, the UConn alum has clearly established herself among the league’s most versatile frontcourt players.

13. Candace Parker (6'4")

Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the Indiana Fever in the fourth quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 24, 2023 in Las Vegas Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Very few players have changed the game like Candace Parker. She was Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season and became the face of women’s basketball on and off the court. So, watching her transition into sports commentating and later land a role as Adidas’ president of women’s basketball wasn’t surprising at all.

14. Sylvia Fowles (6'6")

Image Image Credit David Berding / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Sylvia Fowles #34 of the Minnesota Lynx looks on against the Seattle Storm in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on August 12, 2022 in Minneapolis Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

We’d be remiss not to mention Sylvia Fowles. A two-time champion and Finals MVP, the 6'6" center retired in 2022 as the league’s all-time leading rebounder. She was a force on the block, a leader in the locker room, and one of the most consistent players to ever do it. So, her induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was more than well-deserved.