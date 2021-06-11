Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kyla Pratt has always been that girl — from voicing Penny Proud in “The Proud Family” and starring in “One on One” to holding it down in classics like Dr. Dolittle and Love & Basketball. But apart from her career, she is also making people do a double-take when they see her with her daughters.

Pratt shares two daughters, Lyric and Liyah Kirkpatrick, with her longtime partner, Danny Kirkpatrick, plus her “bonus baby” Danny Kilpatrick Jr. While both girls definitely share features from both parents, it’s Lyric who has fans accusing her of stealing her mother’s face every time they pop up on TikTok or hit a red carpet. From viral dance challenges to sweet throwback moments, the mother-daughter duo keeps reminding us just how strong the genes are.

Below, we rounded up eight moments where the resemblance between Pratt and Lyric was too uncanny to ignore.

1. Twinning at The Little Mermaid premiere

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

At The Little Mermaid world premiere in May 2023, Pratt hit the red carpet with her two favorite dates — her daughters, Lyric and Liyah. The trio stepped out in California, flashing the same bright smiles and unmistakable family resemblance. But it was Lyric who was looking more like her mom’s twin than her daughter. From the cheekbones to the confidence, the resemblance was undeniable.

2. Just another viral TikTok

Pratt and Lyric had the internet in a chokehold after dropping a sweet TikTok in December of 2023 that instantly went viral. Dressed in matching black fits, the mother-daughter duo struck poses to Cass Elliot’s “Baby I’m Yours” while flashing identical smiles. The wholesome video racked up millions of views and thousands of likes, with fans flooding the comments to point out how much Lyric is truly her mama’s “Mini Me.” Honestly, it’s hard to tell who’s who.

3. Bringing a “Proud Family” scene to life

In a playful nod to her mom’s iconic run as Penny Proud, Lyric had fans deep in their Disney feels with a nostalgic TikTok that felt like a throwback done right. Channeling the same humor and charm that made “The Proud Family” a classic, she mouthed words to a dramatic scene from the show, proving she’s got the comedic chops to carry on the Disney legacy with ease, if she wants to!

4. Linking up for a dance challenge

In this August 2024 TikTok, the mother-daughter duo takes on a dance challenge with matching energy and moves. The clip shows off not just how much they look alike, but how close they are too. It captured a fun moment for them to both cherish later.

5. Some TikTok besties dropping more dance clips

In another fun TikTok moment, they show off their playful bond while dancing to 1997 hit “Da’ Dip” by Freak Nasty. Pratt jokes in the caption about Gen Z trying to remix the moves and she’s not having it. This video adds to their growing archive of mother-daughter content that always has fans in the comments calling them twins.

6. A sweet Mother’s Day moment

In a 2022 Mother’s Day tribute on Instagram, Pratt shared a sweet photo of herself with both daughters, paired with a heartfelt caption about how much they mean to her. While the message had folks in their feelings, it was Lyric’s striking resemblance to her mom that lit up the post. Someone commented, “That oldest baby is clearly copy and paste.”

7. Young Lyric had fans casting her as her mother in a biopic

In this throwback Instagram video from 2020, Pratt and a much younger Lyric are seen singing along to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. The fun, feel-good clip had fans in the comments pointing out how much Lyric looked like her mom, with one saying, “She could play [you] easily in a movie.” Honestly, they weren’t wrong. Even back then, the resemblance was already clear.

8. Matching braids, matching energy

In this 2021 Instagram post, Kyla Pratt and her daughters hit the road — literally — for a quick photo op, rocking matching braids and cozy fits. The pose, the hair, the vibe… It’s an effortless family moment that had everybody showing love in the comments.