Though many viewers have since grown up, the nostalgia that comes with some of Disney Channel’s most popular television series still reigns true today. These shows were not only witty and memorable, but relatable as they touched on real-life issues and birthed new ideas for generations to come. They taught life lessons — many of which are still carried by fans of these series today.

Here are 11 Disney Channel television series that not only raised us but helped to make our childhood homes more exciting. Check them out!

1. That’s So Raven

Following the life of Raven Baxter (played by Raven-Symoné), “That’s So Raven" provided viewers with the opportunity to join her journey as not only a teenager making her way through school and life circumstances, but also as a psychic. Many episodes surrounded the conceptualizing of Raven’s visions, as situations arose that didn’t always have a concrete answer or resolution. Fans were able to learn from Raven’s character, and she was the first Black girl to lead a Disney Channel series rather than act as a supporting persona to a white counterpart.

She also helped represent young plus-sized viewers who faced insecurities with their body types as she too navigated some of those struggles. “That’s So Raven” shed light and taught lessons on social issues such as racism, peer pressure, and body image. The show even had its own reboot that began in 2017 called “Raven’s Home,” which captured how Raven navigated her adult life as a divorced, single mom living in Chicago.

2. The Proud Family

As one of the most notable shows to depict Black culture and family dynamics, “The Proud Family” blazed the trail for many other family-centered shows on the network. With episodes on topics such as Kwanzaa, the Civil Rights Movement, and classism, the show allowed for generations to be educated on these concepts in the comfort of their own homes. Viewers were also able to learn more about navigating adolescent issues such as dating and friendship roles. The comedic yet heartfelt series continues to teach lessons today with its reboot, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

3. Hannah Montana

Living a double life always looked so easy when Miley Cyrus (who starred as “Hannah Montana”) did it. The series showed how a pop superstar made appearances and traveled while also living as a regular teenager. Since only her friends and family knew, much of the show gave visuals about how she kept her identity a secret. It helped to teach lessons about friendship, relationships, and boundaries.

4. Kim Possible

This fan-favorite series depicted the double life of Kim Possible as she balanced time as a crime-fighting spy and cheerleading in high school. Viewers were able to fall in love with characters Kim, Ron, Rufus, and Wade through their numerous journeys trying to stop bad guys in their local area. The show taught fans the value of healthy friendships and how to embrace the differences between yourself and others.

5. Lizzie McGuire

Like many other television series of the ‘90s and early 2000s, “Lizzie McGuire” walked fans through the life of a young girl trying to navigate various life circumstances as a teen. Especially as a middle schooler, Lizzie and her friends learned more about themselves and each other throughout the series. The overarching theme was a coming-of-age story as viewers were able to relate to trying to find one’s personal style, awkward phases, changes in personality, and believing in yourself.

6. Even Stevens

As a middle schooler, Louis Stevens (played by Shia LaBeouf) is trying to find his footing and ways to fit in with peers in school. The TV series not only follows him, but glimpses into his family life and the relationships he grows with friends. The comedic appeal helped provide laughter and enjoyment for many households. “Even Stevens” taught fans about the importance of familial and platonic relationships.

7. Phil of the Future

After time traveling to 2004 from the year 2121, Phil Diffy and his family experienced many new things. As they navigated their new day-to-day, viewers saw each character individually assimilate. Between facing bullies and tedious homework assignments, fans enjoyed the depiction of the family trying to maintain their secret. The show taught lessons about how to embrace change and have some fun with it along the way.

8. Phineas and Ferb

Two adventurous stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb made their way to TV screens in 2007. The siblings were most known on the animated series for their larger-than-life inventions and always made the best of each day while on summer vacation. Though others saw that they were having these exciting experiences, their parents would somehow never catch them. The fun-loving television series inspired young viewers to put their own grand-scale ideas into action and have a positive mindset.

9. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody

Brothers Zack and Cody had kids across the world wanting to be twins after seeing the fun they used to have. The series followed the duo as they navigated newly living in a hotel with their musician mother who also performed there. While making friends of different backgrounds and stirring up a bit of trouble occasionally, the two made the best of their situation. Indirectly, the show displayed elements of a single-mother household, breaking racial stereotypes through character depiction, and how to navigate different personality types.

10. Lilo and Stitch

After meeting Stitch, an extraterrestrial, Lilo and her older sister decided to take him in and make him family after some initial pushback. Battling Earthly and otherworldly issues was the common thread throughout the series and its accompanying movies.

This show emphasized the importance of staying connected to your family and embracing those who are different from you. Additionally, as Stitch’s character grew into his own, the theme of treating others with kindness rather than negativity was a strong takeaway for viewers.

11. The Famous Jett Jackson

Bringing representation to the Disney scene, “The Famous Jett Jackson” told the story of a young boy balancing stardom on a TV show and living a normal teenage life. After deciding to move from California to North Carolina, he navigates making new friends while still trying to manage all the expectations that come with his career. The show touched on themes such as friendship dynamics and how to navigate them properly, freedom of speech, and civil rights, among other topics that were hard-hitting. In turn, this allowed for young viewers to learn more about different topics in a culturally representative way.