Eve’s fashion journey reflects her transformation from rising rapper to red carpet mainstay.

Her style choices often paralleled major career moments, from award show wins to acting roles.

She helped shape early 2000s Hip Hop fashion and continues to influence new generations.

Describing Eve’s style evolution as one of the greatest glow-ups ever almost doesn’t do it justice. From the moment the Philadelphia native, who introduced the world to records like “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Love Is Blind,” arrived on the scene, she’s been a Hip Hop favorite for both her artistry and her eclectic fashion sense.

Over the years, Eve has attended more than her fair share of Met Galas, walked the Grammy Awards red carpet several times, and become a Fashion Week regular throughout the 2010s. The Scorpion artist also launched her Fetish fashion brand in 2003, adding entrepreneur to her résumé at a time when few artists were entering fashion. For Eve, style has always been a core part of her identity and her music videos.

Whether she’s at award shows, on press runs, or out on tour, Eve’s outfits consistently command our undivided attention. Below, REVOLT revisited her style evolution in 20 photos.

1. The 2000 American Music Awards

Nominated for Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist, Eve hit the 2000 AMAs in a fur coat and a pink fedora. If there’s one thing her Let There Be Eve era taught us, it’s that stepping onto a red carpet in fur or animal print was absolutely part of her playbook.

2. The 2002 "Countdown to Kickoff: The NFL Times Square Concert” performance

Eve is a Philadelphia girlie through and through, which she proved by turning an Eagles jersey into a one-shoulder top in the photo above.

3. The portrait posing head-to-toe in red

As she raps on “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” “Red from blonde, yeah, b**ch, I'm drastic / Why this, why that, lips stop askin’.” Ahead of her sophomore album, Scorpion, Eve posed for a portrait session dressed in all red — right down to the open-toe heels.

4. The 2001 Grammy Awards

Eve made a statement in her signature animal print at the 2001 Grammy Awards. She paired her leopard suit with a plunging black top underneath.

5. The 2001 Teen Choice Awards red carpet with Gwen Stefani

Eve and Gwen Stefani came together to maximize their joint slay at the third annual Teen Choice Awards in 2001. The “Rich Girl” collaborators have given us plenty of iconic moments as a duo over the years.

6. The 2003 “Jordan Presents LOVE: In Concert” event

The jersey dress may be one of those 2000s trends people either love or love to hate, but Eve pulled it off perfectly at the “Jordan Presents LOVE: In Concert” in Atlanta. She wore Michael Jordan’s No. 23 in the Chicago Bulls colorway, paired with red heeled boots.

7. The 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards

Naomi Campbell and Lily Donaldson have both worn this Alexander McQueen dress at one point, but nobody does it like Eve. She wore the grey chiffon number, which also featured silver sequins throughout, to the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards.

8. The 2004 Louis Vuitton’s 150th anniversary party

Eve gave us a little bit of everything at Louis Vuitton’s 150th anniversary party and store opening in New York. She obviously wasn’t going to miss a chance to show off her LV monogram bag. Inside, the rapper posed with Iman, Naomi Campbell, and Pharrell Williams, who would later become the house’s menswear creative director.

9. The 2005 Grammy Awards

Another iconic Grammys moment: Eve attended the ceremony in 2005 in the most beautiful red mini dress. Between the halter neckline and the fringe at the hem, it was a major slay. Although she wasn’t up for any awards that night, the music icon later joined Stefani for a live rendition of “Rich Girl.”

10. The fourth annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors

Eve was ahead of her time in so many ways with her outfit for the fourth annual VH1 Hip Hop Honors ceremony. She wore a slightly sheer gray top over black pants, plus leather gloves and a sequined beret. It may sound like a lot on paper, but Eve made it look so good.

11. The 2012 private party performance

Eve took on another polarizing fashion trend here. The rapper wore a blazer (with rolled-up sleeves, of course) over a graphic tee and black pants featuring a subtle animal print.

12. The 2013 Met Gala

Having attended the Met Gala twice before this, Eve already knew what to expect at the 2013 Costume Institute Gala for the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibition. A Dominique Auxilly leather dress and a studded bracelet felt like the perfect fit for the theme, if you ask us.

13. The 2015 London Fashion Week

Eve’s style took a slightly more understated turn by the mid-2010s. During 2024’s London Fashion Week, she wore a varsity cardigan (partially covered in sequins!) with the simplest of ‘fits: jeans and some metallic pumps.

14. The 2016 ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut’ premiere

Barbershop: The Next Cut’s star-studded cast included Ice Cube, Regina Hall, Nicki Minaj, and of course, Eve. For the Hollywood premiere, she stepped out in a pink pantsuit. If you haven’t noticed by now, she rarely misses a chance to let her paw-print tattoos show.

15. The 2018 amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Speaking of her earlier premiere look, Eve went topless under a pantsuit again a couple of years later at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in 2018. This time, she opted for a multicolored blazer with a plunging neckline. We also love that it has a bit of sheen to it.

16. The 2019 Grammy Awards

You’d be hard-pressed to find a photo of Eve — or any celebrity, really — that doesn’t look incredible in black. The color is unfailingly flattering, as shown by the Ashi Couture creation she’s wearing above. It’s basically half jumpsuit, half dress, with pant legs and a full train.

17. The 2024 BRIT Awards

Among the many leather and latex looks at the 2024 BRIT Awards, Eve easily took the crown. She styled her latex number from Atsuko Kudo with a Lulu Guinness clutch and Bulgari jewelry. Her hair that night was impeccable, too.

18. The 2024 “Who's That Girl? A Memoir” press tour in New York

During her “Who’s That Girl? A Memoir” press tour, Eve gave us quite a few looks, including this gray blouse and burgundy jeans combo. One thing that stayed consistent during her visit to Times Square was the sunglasses and leather bag, which she also brought along for her pinstripe look on “Good Morning America” earlier that day.

19. The 2024 Glamour Women of The Year Awards

At the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the “Tambourine” artist graced the red carpet in a sparkly cheetah-print dress courtesy of SOLANGEL. She accessorized it with a gold clutch and a vinyl red lip.

20. The 2025 “Where The Party At Tour” concert looks

We wouldn’t be able to talk about Eve’s style evolution without bringing up her concert looks at least once. While supporting Nelly’s “Where The Party At Tour,” the rapper styled a mesh jersey over silver hot pants and sheer tights. She brings the shine with her everywhere she performs.