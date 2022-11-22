Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Let’s be real. Nelly doesn’t get the acknowledgment he deserves as a Hip Hop artist and pioneer. He brought a whole new sound into the mainstream and made sure the Midwest had a seat at the table. When Country Grammar dropped, the game shifted. The album went diamond and changed what success looked like for a new artist out of St. Louis.

He didn’t stop at music; Nelly turned Apple Bottoms into one of the most popular urban streetwear brands of the 2000s. It was everywhere. You weren’t cool if you didn’t have a pair of jeans or a coat with the fur trim on the hood. Then, he leapt onto the country charts and actually made the unexpected crossover work. “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw showcased how far the Hip Hop star’s reach went, and his collabs with Florida Georgia Line kept that momentum going.

To top that off, Nelly’s music videos were unforgettable. From “Hot in Herre” to “Ride Wit Me,” Nelly created visuals that matched the energy of his songs and captured the culture around him. His drops brought color, movement, and fun to the screen. They felt big, and they still hold weight today. Here are some of Nelly’s best visuals, all of which had an impact on the music industry. Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane!

1. Hot In Herre

This one was peak 2002 energy. Nelly turned the club into a sauna and had the whole party sweating. He made us think that, in real life, the club would forever be packed wall to wall with everybody dancing like it’s 100 degrees and the roof might cave in. He had people believing it might literally start raining in the middle of the dance floor. Cameos from Carmelo Anthony and T.I. added some real star power, and between the band-aid, muscle tee, and chaos, this video became a defining moment in early 2000s culture.

2. Country Grammar

He repped St. Louis heavy here. The video takes you through his hometown with kids in the street, bikes, jerseys, and real community energy -- no industry gimmicks, just raw hometown pride. Nelly wore his Rams jersey like armor, and the “street sweeper” moment in the lyrics matched the energy on screen. This was the intro to a new voice in Hip Hop, and the video made that clear.

3. Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland

Nelly and Kelly Rowland had undeniable chemistry, even if she was texting him through Excel (Lol!). The video was set in a quiet neighborhood and showcased a softer side of the rap star. The story pulled people in, and the porch scene is still iconic. It became one of the defining visuals of the era and helped push the single into global success. It gave romance, drama, and early 2000s fashion all in one.

4. Air Force Ones featuring Murphy Lee, Ali and Kyjuan

Since this hit dropped, Air Force Ones have never left the spotlight. Nelly helped make these kicks a must-have – outside of New York, where they were already signature shoes. The video captures that energy... bright, bold, and packed with hometown pride. Every time it plays, you remember how much this song changed the game for sneaker culture.

5. E.I.

Flashy rides, crisp fits, and that quiet confidence show a man who knows he’s winning in this clip. It’s not about hype but more so about owning your moment and letting the visuals do the talking. This cracking house party is like Nelly’s kingdom, and he’s running it. Watching it now, you see the foundation of a legend.

6. Flap Ya Wings

“Flap Ya Wings” takes you on a wild ride, starting with Nelly stepping into a cave like he’s about to unlock something secret. Then bam — the place flips into a full-on party, packed with energy you can’t fake. Everyone’s moving, the vibe’s electric, and you can feel the heat through the screen. It’s that moment when mystery turns into straight celebration.

7. Batter Up

Nelly takes the baseball field and turns it into his own playground, giving street culture-meets-sports like it’s no big deal. Plus, cameos from athletes keep it authentic!

8. Grillz featuring Paul Wall, Ali and Gipp

The visual for “Grillz” is loud, flashy, and proud, just like the bling everybody showed off. Nelly, Paul Wall, and the whole crew were posted up like they ran the game because, at that point, they did. The styling, the energy, the slow-motion tooth shots — it all fed into the culture they helped push forward. Every frame felt like a statement.

9. Pimp Juice

Nelly took it back to 1970s St. Louis and made the player era feel brand new. He stepped out in a full suit, clean and unbothered, giving Midwest slick-talk energy from the second the video started. Before the party even jumped off, he pulled up on an OG for some real game, like a young legend checking in before making his next move.

10. Ride Wit Me featuring St. Lunatics

Nelly and the St. Lunatics hit the road, ran into car trouble, and still managed to turn a pit stop into a moment. They pulled up at a diner like it was part of the plan all along. The girls rolled through, the whips were spotless, and suddenly the parking lot felt like the hottest spot for miles. It was fun, flirty, and full of that Midwest flavor he’s known for.