Image Image Credit Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eve attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 at Raffles on October 01, 2024 in London, England. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Eve pushes back on the idea that her “soft life” is due to her husband’s wealth, highlighting her own healing and growth.

On Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, she shares how practices like Reiki and breathwork shaped her evolution.

She addresses public misconceptions — clarifying her husband isn’t a billionaire and her personal journey began before they met.

Eve is over the narrative that her “soft life” came solely from marrying a wealthy man. In a new clip from her appearance on the “Angie Martinez In Real Life Podcast,” the rapper and actress made it clear that what people see now is the result of inner work — not just partnership.

The host, Angie Martinez, opens the conversation by asking, “Are you, like, the poster girl for the soft life right now?”

Eve doesn’t shy away from the label but sets the record straight. She responded, “Yes… I worked on myself. So, it's not just soft life because of the man I'm with, because some people have this idea of what my life is because of this man or whatever. It's because I f**king worked hard on my own s**t.”

Martinez brings up the common perception: “That is perception, by the way. That you married the billionaire, and you have figured out a life, and you chose a different life... overseas.”

That’s when Eve firmly corrects the record, “Everybody says that… He's not a billionaire. I need to clear that up. He's not a billionaire. Um, he ain't broke, but I ain't broke either. So, I'm not gonna be with a broke dude. You know what I mean? Before I met him, I was doing work. But because I have him, it helped me do better work because he's a good dude. I'm, like, really lucky. But beyond that, people who know me, who know me intimately, my friends, know that I don't stop working on myself. So, I do all the things. I do the healing, I do the acupuncture, I do the spinal energetics, I do the Reiki, I do the breath work... That's my life. That's who I am, for real. I do the work.”

She closed with a firm reminder: “Nobody can't fix nobody, period.”

Eve’s husband is the founder of the Gumball 3000 rally

The Philly native is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, a former race car driver and the founder of the international Gumball 3000 motor rally. According to PEOPLE, the two met in 2010 at a launch party for the rally in London, started dating shortly after, and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2013. They tied the knot in Ibiza, Spain, in 2014. In 2022, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.