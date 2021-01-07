Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In an interview with InStyle that was published on Wednesday (Feb. 5), Saweetie opened up about her transformative journey over the past few years. Throughout the feature, she reflected on her path to self-discovery, the demands of the music industry and her evolving perspective on relationships. She also provided insight into her highly anticipated debut album, describing it as “feel-good” and “more global.” “It will clear up some misconceptions about me and be true to the magical woman I am today,” she added.

The Bay Area talent opened up about shaving her head following a high point in her career, which included the success of 2021’s “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. “I went through such a traumatic time in my life. I just wanted a fresh start,” she explained. “I thought life would get better, but girl, life just kept life-ing... Surrendering to God and the universe has actually taken me places. I used to be a control freak trying to micromanage everything. We often cling to control because we feel powerless.”

Her outlook on relationships also shifted significantly. When asked about her love life and decision to step back from dating, she admitted that she let herself get “slightly distracted.” “But I’m grateful for those lessons; they made me wiser,” the artist said. “Anything that threatens to compete with my goals, my ambitions or my priorities... I no longer second-guess my career. And if you can’t understand that, respectfully, step aside.”

Saweetie experienced a serious case of burnout after the release of 2022’s The Single Life. As a result of this, she took inspiration from how athletes recover following a strenuous game and hit the pause button on recording music. “They take time to rejuvenate their mind, body and soul,” she stated. During that break, she reconnected with her mother and confronted emotional barriers that had been passed down through generations. “We shared so many special moments that allowed us to heal old wounds,” she revealed. “Immigrant mothers keep secrets. My heart goes out to them. They feel they have to carry their pain in silence.”

It was at that time she learned how her mother’s protective demeanor influenced her emotional defenses. “As a child, I was extremely sensitive, but I was told I [wasn’t allowed to] cry,” she expressed. “It made me emotionally guarded. But the more I explore spirituality and connect with myself, the more I’m allowing vulnerability back into my life. And I believe the best music comes from a raw, honest place.”

As she grows emotionally, Saweetie is rethinking her approach to music and the grind culture that once defined her. “I'm a workaholic. But I no longer take pride in that,” she stressed. “Now, I tell my team, ‘I do need some time off. I do need to rejuvenate. I do need to sleep. I do need to drink more water.’ I do need to do whatever I need to do to refill my soul and myself.”

With that, her upcoming body of work will serve as an opportunity to challenge the unshakable image of confidence and resilience she’s often associated with. “I’m showing women what it looks like to make a diamond under pressure,” she asserted. “As you mentioned before, I come off as very unbothered. And I don't want my fans to commit to that fantasy: ‘If Saweetie's like that, then I have to be like that.’ No!”

Driving the point home, she continued, “Saweetie’s a human. She cries. She breaks down. She shuts down. I go through a lot of emotions. This is the moment when I’m able to finally speak, in a full project. A bad b**ch got feelings, too.”