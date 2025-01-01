Image Image Credit Chelsea Guglielmino / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saweetie dropped off the visual for her latest single “Is It The Way” on Friday (Sept. 27), and to fans’ surprise, she also revealed a few tidbits about her long-awaited album. Her new track samples the Jill Scott classic “The Way,” as the rapper toils over the many ways she keeps male suitors captivated.

“Is it the way that I walk?/ Is it the way that I talk?/ Is it the way I keep it G?/ Maybe it’s the way that I do me/ Is it the way I keep it planned?/ Is it the way I do my hair?/ Is it the thighs or the hips?/ It is my vibe or the lips?” the Bay Area native raps.

Following its release, the Icy Princess hopped on Twitter for an impromptu Q&A session with followers, where she provided updated insight on what her debut LP, tentatively titled Pretty B**ch Music, will have to offer. For starters, the track list will have more than 10 bangers, but not all of the singles she has released as of late made the cut.

So far this year, she has delivered “My Best,” “NANi,” and the J White Did It-produced cut “Richtivities.” “I have experimented with every release this year. Visually, ‘Is It The Way’ definitely sets the tone for the album,” she tweeted in response to a fan’s post.

When asked which song she released this year is her favorite, she told a fan, “TBH everything (except 1 song),” though she did not let on about which of her singles is the outlier. As for an album release date, much of it remains a mystery, although she did confirm it won't arrive during the fourth quarter of this year when she tweeted, “**/**/2025.”

In August, Saweetie appeared on the “Podcrushed” podcast, where the Bay Area native addressed the two-year wait for the project. “At first, I didn’t know why I was waiting, and then I realized there was a moment where I needed to take my art more serious[ly]. But there’s a difference with wanting to take your art more serious[ly] and there’s a difference [in] knowing yourself better,” she admitted. Further adding that, “I guess because I wanted to take my art more serious[ly] — at the time I was still trying to figure out who I was.”

Part of the more informed approach to the rollout for the body of work includes the “Icy Grl” switching up her look. In the “Is It The Way” video, she stayed away from her signature blonde tresses and even her go-to black hair, instead opting for “dark brown w[ith] mocha Frappuccino highlights.” “This was very VERY intentional. This decision came after many prayers, lots of self-reflection, and a tiny group of [people] whose opinion matter to me,” she told a follower who praised the rapper for debuting a “more mature version” of her artistry.

Get into “Is It The Way” for yourself below.