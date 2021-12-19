Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saweetie fans can use her latest single “Richtivities” as motivation to push forward with their hustle or not, but using the song to knock her is not an option according to the California emcee. On Twitter, the Sacramento-bred artist addressed two attempts to downplay her new musical offering and personal come up story.

On the track, which was released on Friday (Feb. 23), she launched her first verse rapping, “Super fine, bills paid, doing fine.” While the J. White Did It production is on par with her Pretty B**ch Music, which boasts enjoying the finer things in life and having a good time, not all of her supporters are feeling it.

One fan implied that the release of the new track was in poor taste, as many are feeling the financial burden of the current economic climate. “Americans can’t pay bills, buy groceries or afford other necessities, let alone luxuries,” wrote the individual on X, who added that the song is ultimately not a “vibe” for them.

Instead of simply hitting back at the criticism, Saweetie’s response shed light on how “Richtivities” could be received in a less condescending manner by sharing a snippet of her pre-Icy Girl life. “When I was pursuing my career with barely any money to support myself in LA, I loved listening to music that made me hustle harder to attain the lifestyle I always wanted. I don’t know, maybe we just built different,” she wrote.

Another individual attempted to dogpile on her story, tweeting in part, “Most of these celebrities did not have to ‘hustle’ to get where they are. Most of them already had connections.” She again addressed the tweet. “Part-time receptionist, part-time Jordan ambassador, part-time coder, part-time waitress [and] created my clothing line MMM and successfully ran it by myself. What’s this called, then?”

The University of Southern California alumna is unbothered by the stray comments as she continues to interact and re-tweet fans who are happy to have new music from her. Her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, has been in the works for some time now. In late 2022, she teased the project as “a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We not rushing art, we taking our time!”

Last year, she released a six-track EP, The Single Life, to appease her supporters. Since then, she has released “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY,” as well as made a few notable feature appearances on records like P-Lo’s “Do It For The Bay” at the top of the year.