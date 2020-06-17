Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris/Contributor via Getty Images, JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images and Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black Thought, Tierra Whack and Meek Mill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Philadelphia’s Hip Hop history is built on hunger, heart and hard-earned respect. From the soulful boom-bap that made The Roots a global institution to the street anthems that elevated Meek Mill to superstardom, Philly delivered some of the most important voices in rap. It’s a city where battle-tested emcees are born in corner cyphers, and mainstream success is rarely handed out — it’s earned through bars, charisma and authenticity.

This playlist dives into 27 essential tracks that reflect the sound and soul of Philly culture. Yes, many of these were mainstream hits, but they remain checkpoints in the culture — each record represented a different era, scene or movement within the city. It didn’t matter if it was the playful storytelling of Will Smith or the mind-bending lyricism of Black Thought; every entry captured a part of what made the 215 a force to be reckoned with.

1. Dreams and Nightmares – Meek Mill

The ultimate Philly anthem. “Dreams and Nightmares” started with vulnerability and exploded into a declaration of survival and triumph. Meek’s iconic intro became a rite of passage in clubs, locker rooms and graduation ceremonies alike. “Hold up, wait a minute — y’all thought I was finished?” still sends crowds into a frenzy long after its arrival.

2. What They Do – The Roots

Black Thought and Questlove delivered a subtle takedown of Hip Hop clichés over an effortlessly smooth groove. “What They Do” was both a soulful classic and a sharp critique of industry formula — with a music video that parodied flashiness before it became the norm. It’s a thinking man’s anthem from the city’s most intellectual rap collective.

3. Feel It in the Air – Beanie Sigel

Produced by Heavy D, this haunting track captured the paranoia and pain of life in the streets. Beanie Sigel’s voice dripped with raw emotion as he warned of betrayal: “I read between the lines of the eyes and your brows, your handshake ain’t matching your smile.” It’s one of Philly’s darkest and most honest songs — a street prayer with the soul of a blues record.

4. Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve feat. Gwen Stefani

This Grammy-winning hit from Ruff Ryders’ First Lady brought the Philly-bred Eve into the pop world without compromising her edge. Dr. Dre’s laid-back production met Eve’s poised delivery: “Drop your glasses, shake your a**es,” she commands, effortlessly walking the line between tough and glamorous. A crossover without a sellout.

5. PSK What Does It Mean? – Schoolly D

Arguably the first gangsta rap record ever made. Schoolly D’s minimalist beat and unapologetic lyrics about his Park Side Killers crew created a new template for street rap. Ice-T credited the track as an inspiration for his own early work, making it a foundational piece of not just Philly Hip Hop, but the genre as a whole.

6. Summertime – Will Smith

A timeless ode to warm weather and block party vibes, “Summertime” finds Philly’s most charismatic export rapping with unexpected cool. Will Smith slowed his flow down over Kool & The Gang’s “Summer Madness” sample and delivered laid-back bars that still get rotation every June. “Time to sit back and unwind,” he says — and we still do.

7. What We Do – Freeway feat. JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel

Produced by Just Blaze, “What We Do” was Philly hunger immortalized. Freeway’s rasp was full of urgency as he rapped, “If my kids hungry, snatch the dishes out your kitchen.” Add a killer JAY-Z verse and a cold-hearted Beanie Sigel closer, and this State Property classic felt like a mission statement for survival.

8. Uknowhowwedu – Bahamadia

Philly’s underground queen floated over a jazzy DJ Redhanded beat with effortless rhyme schemes and chill bravado. “Lookin' at my Gucci, it’s about that time, represent my peoples on the Illadelph side,” she spit with a laid-back confidence that influenced generations of lyricists, both male and female. Bahamadia’s precision and style made her a quiet titan within the culture.

9. I’m a Hustla – Cassidy

“I’m a Hustla” was a club banger that doubled as a battle cry. Cassidy flipped a JAY-Z line (something many were doing at the time) into a full-blown anthem, barking over Swizz Beatz production with bulletproof swagger. His flow? Rapid-fire and relentless. His delivery? All Philly attitude. This was peak punchline rap, straight from the cypher to the charts.

10. Hungry Hippo – Tierra Whack

Short and surreal, this one-minute gem from Whack World (a unique concept in its own right) showed how much ground Tierra Whack could cover in a blink. “He likes my diamonds and my pearls, I said, ‘Thank you, I designed it,’” she sang with playful confidence, riding a hypnotic beat. It was quirky, catchy and brilliantly Philly — equal parts weird and wise.

11. Roc The Mic – State Property

Philly’s infamous rap crew delivered a heater with this Just Blaze-produced anthem. Beanie Sigel and Freeway traded aggressive verses over bouncy synths, proudly repping their then-label and city. This was peak Philly-Roc fusion.

12. Crown Vic Boys – Kur

Kur painted vivid scenes from Philly blocks with deadpan honesty and an unapologetic edge. “I’m in the hoodie, the strings in back of the hoodie, it gotta be Rick,” he rapped, merging streetwear flex with hard realities. “Crown Vic Boys” showed how the new generation keeps the city’s storytelling tradition alive.

13. One for Peedi Crakk – Peedi Crakk

A Roc-A-Fella affiliate with a slippery flow and unmatched charisma, Peedi Crakk made his name with this quirky, rapid-fire track. “It's not a game, I'm from Philly, go by the name P Crizzy, Mac Milly,” he stated as his formal introduction. Arguably, he had more than enough charisma for three rappers.

14. Protocol – Ar-Ab

Brutal and unfiltered, “Protocol” captured the war-ready energy that made Ar-Ab infamous on Philly’s underground scene. Over a minimalist beat, he delivered rhymes soaked in street politics and grim loyalty. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s real — and Philly respects real.

15. Parents Just Don’t Understand – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

This Grammy-winning hit brought West Philly’s golden boys into suburban living rooms everywhere. With Will Smith’s animated storytelling and Jazzy Jeff’s crisp production, the track was lighthearted Hip Hop that still resonated. Every teen felt the line: “Mom, please put back the bell-bottom Brady Bunch trousers.”

16. Flexin N Flashin – SimxSantana

With a dance to match its energy, this breakout banger became a viral hit that put West Philly on the national radar. SimxSantana’s chant-like delivery gave the track its heartbeat: “He get jammed, stop flexin’ and flashin’, my n**gas spin it, cause madness.” It was raw, infectious and proof that the city could still birth new anthems.

17. Glen Coco – Chynna

Late rapper Chynna blended aloof cool with clever bars on this hypnotic track named after a Mean Girls character. Her delivery was detached yet commanding: “I don't give a f**k and I never will neither, they ain’t believe that your girl had that ether.” She was one of Philly’s most promising experimental voices before her tragic passing.

18. Dog Talk – OT7 Quanny

Representing the city’s modern trap wave, OT7 Quanny kept it concise and hard-hitting on “Dog Talk.” With slick flows and a bass-heavy beat, he tapped into Philly’s new sound — one that’s brash, catchy and built for digital virality without losing touch with the streets.

19. Yeah That’s Us – Major Figgas

Led by Gillie Da Kid, Philly’s Major Figgas had a moment with this regional hit, which banged in clubs from Germantown to Delaware Avenue. The hook — “Yeah, that’s us!” — was a declaration of presence and pride. Though short-lived from a commercial standpoint, they left their stamp.

20. Afghan – Tone Trump

A true veteran of the Philly music scene, Tone Trump blended street tales with faith-based thought on the smooth “Can I Deen,” a clever flip of a JAY-Z classic that featured Jim Jones. With his signature rasp and militant energy, the track felt like a call to arms for every hustler with ambition.

21. Funky Dividends – Three Times Dope

A Philly classic with a humorous edge, Three Times Dope’s “Funky Dividends” tackled gold-digging relationships over a funky bassline. “How come every time we argue, it always gotta be about money?” asked EST during an interlude back-and-forth with a woman named Michelle. It’s old-school storytelling at its best.

22. Get Down on the Ground – Gillie Da Kid

Before his podcast days (and outside of his contributions to Major Figgas), Gillie was a rugged voice from the city’s underground. “Get Down on the Ground” captures his aggressive style and persona as Philly’s rap enforcer. It’s a no-nonsense anthem from an era where radio spins didn’t mean everything — respect did.

23. I Wonder – Reef the Lost Cauze

An underground gem, “I Wonder” was an introspective cut from one of Philly’s most respected battle rappers. Reef traded punchlines for vulnerability, asking questions about violence, purpose and fate. It was a reminder that Philly’s spitters can talk tough and think deep.

24. Ignore – Macc and Cheese

“Ignore” showed brothers YNG Cheese and Tr37macc at their sharpest, trading slick, paranoid bars over a bouncy beat with effortless chemistry. The track captured their playful defiance, now laced with grief after YNG Cheese’s passing. What was once a breakout moment is now a snapshot of brotherhood, talent, and a Philly duo whose full story ended too soon.

25. Money Longer – Lil Uzi Vert

With songs like “Money Longer,” Lil Uzi Vert took Philly’s rap scene global — introducing a genre-bending sound that blended rockstar flair with futuristic trap. “It do not matter,” he repeats, anchoring the track with disaffected cool and infectious energy. The song quickly helped Uzi’s meteoric rise and redefined what Philly rap could sound like in the streaming era.

26. By Your Side – Chiddy Bang

With “By Your Side,” Chiddy returns to form — reflective, melodic, and effortlessly uplifting. The Philly rapper delivers rewind-worthy bars over a catchy loop, tapping into the sincerity that made his early work stand out. “February 14, Valentine, and Chiddy always gon’ be by your side,” he raps with calm assurance.

27. Billie Eilish – Armani White

With a booming voice and an even louder personality, Armani White turned “Billie Eilish” into a viral bulldozer. The West Philly native borrowed a N.O.R.E. and Neptunes classic to deliver moshpit energy and sly flexes in under two minutes of controlled chaos. “I’m stylish, Glock tucked, big T-shirt, Billie Eilish,” became one of rap’s most unexpected earworms.