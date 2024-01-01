Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With over two decades of dynamic presence in the music industry, Chris Brown has continuously captivated audiences with his unparalleled talent, remarkable achievements and trailblazing contributions to entertainment. Brown's discography is a testament to his undeniable impact on music.

From his groundbreaking debut to the latest chart-toppers, each of Brown's albums represents a chapter in his storied career filled with accolades, innovation, and artistic brilliance. With numerous Billboard hits, the musician has solidified his status as a global superstar. His outstanding achievements include multiple Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards that recognize his exceptional talent and enduring influence.

Below, dive deep into his catalog and celebrate the masterful and undeniable talent that has earned Chris Brown acclaim across the globe. REVOLT ranked his albums from least to most commercially successful, based on various metrics including sales, chart performance and critical reception.

12. 11:11

Chris Brown's 11:11 stands as a dynamic double album. It features 11 tracks on each side that seamlessly blend R&B and pop with Afrobeats and dancehall influences. Standout collaborations include Maeta, Future, Fridayy and Davido. Tracks like "Summer Too Hot," "Sensational" and "Nightmares” flaunt Chris Brown's inventiveness and artistry. Notably, "Summer Too Hot" earned a nomination for Best R&B Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Debuting at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200, 11:11 marked Brown's 12th consecutive top 10 album in the United States. With that, his status as a record-setting force in the music industry was solidified.

11. Breezy

Breezy shook up the R&B scene with its debut at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Boasting a star-studded lineup including Lil Wayne, H.E.R. and Lil Baby, the album's eclectic mix of R&B, soul and trap earned critical praise.

Yet, while some lauded Brown's ingenuity, others critiqued the album for its lack of cohesion and inconsistent production. Notably, Breezy broke from his double-disc tradition. Despite its acclaim, Breezy debuted at Brown's lowest chart position in years, but its deluxe edition still scored a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

10. Graffiti

While Graffiti debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, it received mixed critical reviews and faced commercial underperformance compared to Brown's other albums. Critics noted that Graffiti lacked cohesion and struggled to find a clear direction, according to Rolling Stone. Released amid personal controversies, it still spawned singles like "I Can Transform Ya."

9. Fortune

Alternative R&B album Fortune soared to the top of the charts, debuting at an impressive No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Boasting hit singles like “Turn Up the Music” and “Don't Wake Me Up,” the album delighted audiences worldwide with its infectious electric beats and irresistible melodies.

Featuring notable guest appearances from Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Nas and Sevyn Streeter, Fortune exhibited Brown's creativity and continued growth as an artist. Despite mixed reviews, the offering's Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album underscored its recognition within the industry.

8. Fan of a Fan: The Album

Exploring the dynamic fusion of West Coast Hip Hop and R&B, Chris Brown and Tyga's collaborative effort, Fan of a Fan: The Album took listeners on a journey through playful records with hints of slower, more sensual tracks. The LP debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. While it received mixed reviews from critics, the project’s charm and catchy beats garnered it a dedicated fan base, especially around hit tracks like “Ayo.” Recently certified gold by the RIAA, Fan of a Fan: The Album continues to captivate audiences with its feel-good energy and laid-back Cali vibes.

7. Royalty

Royalty, named after his beloved daughter, debuted at the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 but fell short of his previous commercial heights. While featuring hits like “Back to Sleep” and “Liquor,” the album garnered mixed reviews for its perceived lack of innovation.

Despite this, Brown's vocal prowess shined through and earned a ton of praise. Notably, Royalty marked an improvement over his previous releases and secured the icon’s seventh consecutive solo album debut in the U.S. top 10. By achieving a platinum certification from the RIAA, Royalty demonstrated Brown's enduring appeal and commitment to his craft.

6. Indigo

Chris Brown's ninth studio album, Indigo, ignited the charts with its triumphant return to the top. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification from the RIAA. With hit singles like “No Guidance” featuring Drake, the offering underscored Brown's enduring relevance and musical prowess.

While praised for its expansive tracklist and guest features, Indigo faced criticism for its length and inconsistency. Nevertheless, several standout tracks dominated the Billboard Hot 100, with “Under The Influence” emerging as a hit internationally.

5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon

Heartbreak on a Full Moon emerged as a monumental testament to Chris Brown's skillfulness. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned widespread acclaim from critics. With an expansive 45 tracks, the dual-disc album explored various styles while maintaining his signature commercial appeal.

Inspired by personal experiences, the album's heartfelt lyrics resonated with audiences worldwide. The LP had an impressive lineup of guest appearances, and it demonstrated Brown's collaborative spirit and enduring influence in the music industry. Despite some critiques regarding its length, the album's rapid gold certification within approximately one week and subsequent double platinum status underscored its undeniable impact and enduring legacy.

4. X

X shined as a milestone in Brown's career. Nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards, alongside multiple nominations for the hit single “New Flame,” the album showcased Brown's unique talent and innovation. The album debuted at an impressive No. 2 on the Billboard 200, despite some criticisms regarding its ambitious scope. X has become a standout in Brown’s illustrious career and earned a double platinum certification.

3. Chris Brown

At just 16 years old, Brown burst onto the music scene with his self-titled debut album. With hit singles like “Run It!” and “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” the LP revealed the prodigy’s undeniable talent and earned him his first two Grammy nominations.

Praised by critics for his vocal prowess and relatable lyrics, Brown's debut soared to success, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and nabbing a triple platinum certification. Brown's debut LP resonated with audiences young and old and laid the foundation for an exceptional career ahead.

2. F.A.M.E.

F.A.M.E. marked significant commercial and critical success for Brown. It earned him his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. An acronym for “Forgiving All My Enemies,” F.A.M.E. soared to the top of the charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Boasting hit singles like “Yeah 3x” and “Look at Me Now,” the album proved Brown's evolution as an artist and earned praise for its imaginativeness and boundless energy. With a triple platinum certification, the LP continues to shine as one of his most successful and enduring works, celebrated with coveted accolades. Brown's accompanying “F.A.M.E. Tour” left global audiences spellbound.

1. Exclusive

Exclusive solidified Brown's status as a mainstream R&B powerhouse, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The album quickly made its mark, selling 295,000 copies in its first week alone. Hit singles like "Kiss Kiss" and "With You” earned critical acclaim and widespread commercial success, ultimately securing the LP a quadruple platinum certification.

The deluxe, titled The Forever Edition, introduced fans to additional tracks and behind-the-scenes footage. Nominated for multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, the offering remains a standout in Brown's illustrious career.