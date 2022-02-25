Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bow Wow, Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The new music Bow Wow teased featuring Chris Brown is finally loading. He announced to fans that he teamed up with the singer early last month in an impromptu live chat. Now, today (April 7), he has revealed that their record “Use Me” is slated to drop sometime during the spring or summer months.

In his update shared in an Instagram Story post, Bow also disclosed that Hitmaka was behind the track's production. It’s unclear if the two “Scream Tour” alums are working on a full project. What is certain is that “music is on the way, music is on the way, more music is on the way, more music,” according to the multi-hyphenate entertainer. “I’m back on… I’m telling y’all now, if you ever, ever counted me out, I feel bad for you,” he said during the brief live chat with his followers during his birthday weekend.

“Mr. 106 & Park’s” last album was his 2016 collaboration with Soulja Boy, Ignorant S**t. His last solo effort, New Jack City II, was released in 2009. Two years ago, he hinted at being ready to hang up the mic for good when he told Hot 97’s “Ebro In The Morning” he planned to make his final bow with Before 30 on Death Row Records. “I’ma give it to ‘em one time,” he said at the time. “The album is called Before 30 because everything that I’ve accomplished, I’ve seen it before 30.”

In a tweet, he explained to a fan that he planned to “close my music career out where it began. I’m tryna do the D. Wade and come home and close it out.” Bow’s relationship with Snoop Dogg, who is now the CEO of the label, dates back to 1993, when he performed during a stop on the “Chronic Tour.” He also credited the Hip Hop OG for giving him his stage name. Whether or not the upcoming music will signal the official end to his rap career has yet to be addressed.

As last month came to an end, the entertainer disclosed that he was getting back in his acting bag by reprising his role as Kevin Carson in Lottery Ticket 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2010 flick Lottery Ticket co-starring Brandon T. Jackson, Ice Cube and a roster of more familiar faces from the big and small screen.