"It's All About The Benjamins (Remix)," a late '90s posse cut with Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., The LOX and Lil’ Kim, stands as a pivotal track in Hip Hop's portrayal of wealth. The song's title itself, referencing the image of Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill, became a catchphrase synonymous with money and opulence. This track not only showcased the lavish lifestyle associated with success in the rap game, but also marked a shift in how emcees approached the subject of money in their lyrics.

Before "It's All About The Benjamins (Remix)," Hip Hop certainly touched upon the same themes (ex. Wu-Tang Clan's "C.R.E.A.M."), but often did so with a degree of caution or moral reflection. However, "Benjamins" celebrated affluence unabashedly with hard-hitting boasts about expensive cars, designer clothes and extravagant parties, painting a vivid picture of the high life. Moreover, the collaboration between all participants lent the song an aura of credibility and authority within the Hip Hop community.

In honor of the iconic record and its inspirational message of getting to the bag, REVOLT collected other dope cuts that referenced the legendary C-note and its namesake on wax. Check them out below.

1. The Plan by Wiz Khalifa: “Thought of this when I was just a fan, but all this money wasn't in the plan/ Now, it's all about them Benjamins, ballin' hard and you in the stands/ All this money, I'm a businessman.”

As one of the most confident rappers in the game, Wiz Khalifa never missed a chance to let his fans know about his hard-earned wealth. Simply put, Wiz always knew that generational wealth was in his future, as could be heard on the Pittsburgh star’s O.N.I.F.C. standout.

2. About U by Valee: “Wanna stack up your Benjamins, but you can't get set back and s**t/ So, you caught a flat on your Benz again, dropped it off, got it fixed again.”

Chicago’s Valee always had a way of mixing rhymes about his good fortunes with the realities of life. As he made clear on his and DRAM’s CHASETHEMONEY-produced collaboration, wins and losses go hand-in-hand – you just have to keep moving forward.

3. AR-15 by Rico Nasty: “I got an AR-15 in the closet, in case a b**ch want to start s**t/ I got a lot of Benjamins in my pocket, just in case I want to buy it.”

Taking a more aggressive approach to the $100 bill, Rico Nasty let it be known that she can afford anything she wants on this Sugar Trap 2 cut. The Maryland star later rapped about high-end whips and certain vices that she preferred to spend her cash on.

4. The Listening by Little Brother: “This is a message for our people chasing Benjamins, with real rhymes and skills they believing in/ Keeping them bad tapes rolling like Michelins, it don't matter, 'cause n**gas ain't listening.”

If Little Brother is known for anything, it’s brutal honesty. On this standout from their pivotal debut, the then-trio kept it all the way real about the music business and how one’s art is truly valued in modern times.

5. 9-3 Freestyle by Isaiah Rashad: “I'm tryna take all these b**ches to work, workin' the curbs, workin' the curbs/ I wanna count all the Benjamins, she wanna f**k on the Benjamins/ Suck on my Benjamins, make a predicament.”

This cut from The House Is Burning saw the Tennessee talent taking listeners through his sexual escapades and fantasizing about engaging in a certain illicit business to increase his funds. The song was one of many different vibes that made the LP a favorite from the Top Dawg Entertainment catalog.

6. Militant by Dave East: “Talkin' 'bout money, I’m gettin' it, talkin' 'bout foreigns, I'm whippin' 'em/ That s**t make 'em look at you different, havin' fun, b**ch, I feel like a kid again/ Lately, I've been close with Benjamin.”

Like many of his rap peers, Dave East isn't concerned with conversations about money if the speaker doesn’t physically have it. The Harlem veteran also admitted that the possession of currency can make others view you through a different lens.

7. Vaccine by Migos: “Pop out, what's up? We makin' money in quarantine/ Dirty my stick and my whip clean, it's the blue Benjamins, vaccine.”

Much of Migos’ discography is full of references to riches. What makes this one humorously unique is how the Georgia trio managed to flip the latest slang about the $100 bill’s appearance into a reference about the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a clever move thanks to the period when Culture III, the album that this banger appeared on, was created.

8. All In by Chris Brown: “Got these Benjamin Franklins, yeah/ Just throw it up and watch it fall on someone, goin' all in.”

Originally meant to appear on Heartbreak on a Full Moon, this throwaway from Chris Breezy had him wanting to spend all of his money on a lucky lady. Collaborator Slim Jxmmi helped to bring the message home on the Scott Storch-backed offering.

9. Money by The Game: “Dead presidents, big paper (For the money), Benjamins, skyscrapers, my n**gas get (Money)/ My b**ches get (Money) like the strippers get.”

Over a dope flip of Donna Summer’s “She Works Hard for the Money” courtesy of Cool & Dre, The Game gave his take on the American dollar and how it affects everybody, from music executives to drug kingpins. As was signature for the Compton legend, the name-drops of other rap peers were more than bountiful on the classic track.

10. Yuck by K Camp: “Treat these b**ches like a slut, thumb in her butt/ You can look but cannot touch, she just want my nuts, Benjamin is all I trust.”

The only thing that K Camp cares about is getting to the bag – and he’s not letting any form of relationship hinder that connection. The vulgar-yet-honest offering was a standout from the Atlanta talent’s FLOAT project.

11. Again by Kevin Gates: “Lord, I'm going hard, I'm stacking all my Benjamins/ Swear to God that I can't wait to s**t on all my friends again.”

Kevin Gates has been open about his ups and downs in life, from being broke to longstanding legal issues. One thing is for sure: The NOLA talent is always going to bounce back and flaunt his success for everyone to witness.

12. Benjamin by Akon: “Lap dances as she glances to the light, no chance for the romances in her life/ But there's one man that she'll ride for, and that's Benjamin.”

On the Konnect classic, Akon told a story about a woman whose only goal in life was to obtain as much money as possible. As the “Right Now (Na Na Na)” emcee put it, the only man with a chance in this woman’s life was Benjamin Frankin, which could have both positive and negative outcomes depending on the situation.

13. They Don't Know You by Drakeo The Ruler: “Benjamin Franklin, n**ga, they don't even know you.”

Before his tragic passing, Drakeo The Ruler always had a way with words when it came to rapping about his lifestyle and detractors. Here, he and Ralfy The Plug let haters know how much better they’re faring from a financial standpoint.