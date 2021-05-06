Image Image Credit Screenshot from SiR's "KARMA" video Image Alt SiR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (Feb. 23), SiR dropped off a new single titled “KARMA,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment peer Isaiah Rashad. Produced by Sigurd, the track saw the Los Angeles talent reflect on regrettable decisions from his past.

"I need to stop treating h**s like I need 'em, I’m too busy making promises when I can't keep 'em/ It’s time I slow this 'lac down to a hunnid, I keep making the same mistakes when I should be learning from it/ Aw, karma coming and it’s prolly gon' be bad for me, nothing I can do, it’s gon' be what it has to be/ Wish I never bought the game my uncle sold me, it’s a little too late to save the old me..."

In the Loris Russier-directed visual, viewers could see the concept of karma being brought to life, which included a shot of a bloodied SiR in the wake of a severe car accident. Rashad also made an appearance in the artistic clip.

It's been five years since SiR liberated his third studio LP, Chasing Summer, a critically acclaimed effort with featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Smino, Kadhja Bonet, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, Jill Scott and Zacari. The Billboard 200-charting album was led by the commercially successful drops "Hair Down" and "John Redcorn."

In an interview for REVOLT's "Tour Tales" series, SiR spoke on how he balances his personal life and professional career. "I’ve missed things for myself, but not with my wife and my daughter. I’ve been out on the road for birthdays and things like that. I’ve grown accustomed to stuff like that," he explained. "I’m not big on partying anymore, so I’m by myself when I go to sleep... Communication is key in any marriage. But in mine, it’s a necessity."

Press play on SiR and Isaiah Rashad's "KARMA” video below.