Galentine’s Day has become more than matching pajamas and dinner reservations. It’s a reminder that sisterhood deserves just as much celebration as romance.

There are countless beautiful songs about self-love, independence, and knowing your worth. But this list takes that sentiment a step further. These songs honor the women who show up for each other — the friends who feel like family, the sisters by blood and by choice, the girls who pray for you, hype you up, and hold you together when life tries to pull you apart.

From anthems to slow burns and even Y2K classics, these records celebrate the kind of love that doesn’t always get center stage: the love between women who lean on one another, protect one another, and grow together.

Whether you’re hosting a Galentine’s gathering or simply texting your sis or group chat “I love y’all,” these songs remind us that sisterhood is sacred.

1. “Best Friend” – Brandy

Few songs define loyalty like Brandy’s “Best Friend.” The lyrics read like a sacred promise — unwavering, automatic, and deeply felt. When she sings about having your back “from the beginning ‘til the end,” it feels less like pop R&B songwriting and more like testimony.

This record is the perfect opening to this list because it reminds us that sisterhood isn’t seasonal — it’s permanent. Brandy sings, “From the beginning 'til the end / You've always been here right beside me / So, I'll call you my best friend / Through the good times and the bad ones / Whether I lose or if I win / I know one thing that never changes / And that's you as my best friend.”

2. “Best Friend” – Missy Elliott featuring Aaliyah

This record is peak late-’90s energy — playful, protective, and deeply rooted in loyalty. Beyond the beat, what makes it powerful is the real-life bond between Missy and Aaliyah. Their friendship embodied the very message they delivered: show up, speak up, and never let someone play your sis. It’s sisterhood with rhythm and edge.

3. “Missing You” – Brandy, Tamia, Gladys Knight, and Chaka Khan

From the Set It Off soundtrack, this sobering yet timeless classic personifies feelings many will experience at some point in life. For the sisters we’ve held dear and lost, “Though I'm missing you / I'll find a way to get through / Living without you / 'Cause you were my sister, my strength and my pride / Only God may know why, still I will get by,” this record hits differently.

The reality of life is that it comes to an end, and in those moments, our loved ones — and often our sisterhood — are the ones we lean on to help piece ourselves back together.

4. “Count On Me” – Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans

In this life, we aren’t guaranteed to be the person this song describes for someone else, nor are we guaranteed to have a friend or chosen family we can truly love, respect, and lean on. But those lucky enough to have experienced the words, "Count on me through thick and thin / A friendship that will never end / When you are weak I will be strong / Helping you to carry on / Call on me, I will be there / Don't be afraid / Please believe me when I say / Count on," understand the beauty of this Waiting to Exhale soundtrack gem. This song describes the sisterhood and energy we watch unfold as Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, and Lela Rochon navigate their storyline. Not just on screen, the vocals from CeCe Winans and Houston reflect deeply bonded, real-world friendships.

5. “Girl” – Destiny's Child

Destiny’s Child gave us one of the most tender interventions in R&B history with “Girl.” Instead of judging or shaming a friend stuck in a bad relationship, they surround her with care, honesty, and solidarity. The lyrics tell a story, “Girl, I can tell you been cryin' / And you're needin' somebody to talk to / Girl, I can tell he's been lyin' / And pretendin' that he's faithful and he loves you / Girl, you don't have to be hidin' / Don't you be ashamed to say he hurt you / I'm your girl, you're my girl, we're your girls / We want you to know that we love ya.”

The beauty of this record is that it shows sisterhood isn’t just celebration — it’s accountability wrapped in love. Few groups have navigated public scrutiny the way DC3 did, which makes the message feel even more layered and real.

6. “Baby Girl” – Chloe x Halle

Few duos embody sisterhood like Chloe x Halle. From their early YouTube covers to Grammy stages, they represent what it means to publicly grow together and protect one another, without losing their unity. “Baby Girl” feels like a mantra passed between sisters — a reminder to move confidently and protect your softness. Their bond makes this message believable.

7. “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyoncé

“Brown Skin Girl” is a celebration of melanin, brown skin, dark complexions, Black beauty, community, sisterhood, motherhood, and mentorship. The lyrics say it all: "Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else / Singin' brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / I never trade you for anybody else, singin'." The Beyoncé-produced anthem is jam-packed with affirmations that feel like medicine for the soul. It reminds us that sisterhood also looks like visibility — celebrating one another loudly in a world that often refuses to.

8. “We Are Family” – Sister Sledge

This powerful disco joint came straight from the voices of four real-life sisters. This group of teenage girls came bursting through the speakers with such a vivacious message, "We Are Family / Get up everybody and sing / We are family / I got all my sisters with me" they emerged as an international powerhouse, with every record reinforcing a transcendent about sisterhood, womanhood, or Black pride! This anthem earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

9. “Put Your Records On” – Corinne Bailey Rae

Don’t sleep on this one. This may be 2006 nostalgia for some, but Corinne Bailey Rae’s breakout hit still feels like a sweet sisterly reminder to put "Put your records on, tell me your favorite song," breathe, "let your hair down," and remember who you are. This track is a feeling of freedom, confidence, self-acceptance, happiness, support, and reassurance. Everything a kindred sister would naturally extend. Even the visuals are a carefree ride in the park with her group of girlfriends.

10. “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Though Saweetie and Doja Cat are powerhouse solo artists, this collaboration is peak “girls’ girl” energy — confident, unimpressed by male gaze, and unapologetically supportive.

This is modern-day bestie hype at its loudest and proudest. The lyrics (“That's my best friend, she a real bad b**ch / Drive her own car, she 'on't need no Lyft”) celebrate independence, confidence, and financial freedom — not for male validation, but for each other. It’s the kind of anthem that makes group chats louder and nights out feel like main-character moments. Sisterhood here is flashy, funny, and fiercely self-assured.

11. “That’s My Best Friend” – Tokyo Vanity

If there were ever a song made for the loud, chaotic, and loving best friends, it’s this one. Tokyo Vanity’s anthem is pure Southern energy, “Cause my best friend finna / She finna / Oh, go best friend / That's my best friend / That's my best friend, yeah / You better f**k it up / Best friend won't you? / Won't you, won't you? / Throw it in a circle, yes” playful, hype, and unapologetically ride-or-die. It’s the type of record that turns weddings, birthdays, and random weekend turn-ups into full-blown celebrations of friendship.

12. “Amigas Cheetahs” – The Cheetah Girls

For the Y2K Disney girlies, before group chats and FaceTime, “Amigas / Cheetahs / Friends for life” was the anthem. “Friends for life” wasn’t just a lyric — it was a declaration that sisterhood could survive school, distance, and growing up. This was the soundtrack to countless sleepovers, ringtones, and group hugs as the millennium shifted into the digital era.

13. “Girls” – Doechii

You know — just girl things. With Doechii, it's easy to miss the softness beneath the layered lyricism. "Girls” over-explain sisterhood; it simply centers it. The visuals and energy captures girls being girls — talking, laughing, and existing freely in community. In her world, there’s no limit to girlhood and neither does the bond between women who choose each other.

14. “G4L” – Rihanna

Arguably the most ride-or-die anthem on the list, “G4L” is Rihanna at her most defiant and loyal. With electric, rockstar-forward lyrics like “I’m ready to roll / Girl I’m with you / If they get you, they get me / So come on let’s go / b**ch I’m with you / If you with if you with me,” she captures the unbreakable energy of friends who move as one. It’s gritty, fearless, and unapologetically protective — the kind of sisterhood that doesn’t flinch.