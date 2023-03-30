Image Image Credit Robby Klein / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Crystal Renee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Crystal Renee has been that girl quietly leveling up in plain sight. You may know her as Fatima from Tyler Perry shows “Sistas” and “Zatima,” where she’s become a fan favorite due to her fierce loyalty and relatable storylines. But acting is just one part of her life and rise to stardom. Behind the scenes, Crystal has been styling, producing, and running her own podcast while building a career rooted in faith, healing and staying real.

The respected multihyphenate is connecting with fans on a deeper level through the pod “Keep It Positive, Sweetie.” Embarking on deep, eye-opening, highly entertaining conversations, the episodes feel more like community check-ins than content. Crystal has truly forged a space for healing, sisterhood, and truth-telling.

REVOLT’s Sharmaine Johnson caught up with the star at the Femme It Forward High Tea event in Los Angeles to talk about what it all means to her. From the music that has been keeping her grounded to the lessons she has learned by stepping outside of her comfort zone, Crystal spoke on how storytelling and transparency have shaped her growth. She is not interested in chasing hype or virality; the go-getter is focused on making a positive impact.

Crystal Renee is showing up fully, shining brightly, and reminding us that sometimes the real glow-up happens when you simply choose peace. Check out the conversation below!



Last time we talked, you mentioned wanting to do something bigger with your platform — and now you have “Keep It Positive, Sweetie.” It’s a full-circle moment. What are some of the biggest things you've learned from venturing outside of what you're used to doing, like acting and styling?

Yeah, one of the biggest things I’ve learned is, honestly, that we are more alike than we’re not. You know, a lot of times we feel like we’re out on this one island alone, and there’s no one we can look to and think, “Wow, they’re going through the same thing as me.” But when we hear these stories — these stories that we’re sharing on the podcast — we realize, “I’m not alone in this.” And we build such a beautiful community where we can heal and laugh together.

That’s beautiful and very inspiring. As a Black woman leading hit shows like “Sistas” and “Zatima,” what does it mean to you to see Black music and Black storytelling shaping the culture and mainstream TV?

It means so much. And to be a part of a story that’s both historical and pivotal? It’s amazing. To be part of a show that is, first and foremost, for the culture —Tyler has created this universe where we can be seen and our voices can be heard. And with “Sistas,” it doesn’t matter which girl it is on the show — you can relate to something about her. That’s what I love.

June is Black Music Month, and REVOLT is all about celebrating our culture’s impact across genres. Tell me, what song or album has been a powerful part of your journey or healing?

Let’s see... It’s not really part of my journey right now, but there’s a song I can’t get enough of. It’s actually kind of old now -- but “Residuals” by Chris Brown. That is my song. I don’t care how many times it plays on the radio or how often I hear it — it never gets old.

Does that song bring up a certain memory or emotion for you, or is it just a relatable situation in general?



Yes! It’s something about that last person you had and no matter what happened, it’s like — Are you using everything I taught you? Who’s getting the residuals of what I put you on? So yeah, I love that song. But when I think about my healing journey, I’d say Maverick City, CeCe Winans’ latest album, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine — those are the people I listen to and love. And Todd Galberth — I love him.

So, between acting, podcasting, and producing, which part of your creative journey feels most connected to who you are now?

I’d have to say podcasting. That’s where I can be the most vulnerable and transparent — and really connect with my fans. We’ve turned into a community. It started as fandom, but now it’s family. So yeah, definitely the podcast.

We love to see you growing and shining. You look amazing. Congratulations on all your success and thank you so much for talking to REVOLT. We can’t wait to see what you accomplish next!