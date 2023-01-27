Image Image Credit Screenshot from “TEN” video Image Alt Maiya The Don Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don is back with a fresh anthem for the ladies. On Friday (April 4), she released her latest single, “TEN,” a confident and catchy track that flipped The-Dream’s 2007 hit “Shawty Is a 10.” Backed by a slick, drill-inspired beat from producers KP, Sliick and Call Up Tay, the song blended classic R&B vibes with New York energy, delivering a sound that feels both familiar and brand new.

Maiya The Don's “TEN” celebrates confidence and sisterhood

“TEN” is all about beauty, self-love and riding for your circle. From the start, Maiya sets the tone with lines like, “I look in the mirror and tell myself that b**ch a 10, and that’s my friend, my twin, that b**ch right there a 10.” It’s a reminder that she’s not just shining alone — she’s bringing her people with her. The track also taps into the fun, flashy side of being that girl, with lyrics about flexing, turning heads and staying booked and busy: “I'm 10 for 10, who told that b**ch that she a 10? These n**gas know I been a 10, hit the club around like 10, then I'm leaving with a 10.”

The song has already taken off on TikTok, where creators are dancing, lip-syncing and showing love to their friends using Maiya’s empowering hook. The rapper herself shouted out a few of the videos on her Instagram.

Maiya The Don’s music video keeps the energy at a “TEN”

The official video for “TEN” dropped on Monday (April 7) and added a new layer to the already buzzing single. Directed by Court St, the (mostly) black-and-white video featured Maiya surrounded by a crew of women, all catching a vibe and holding up “10” signs. The visuals are stylish and stripped-down, giving the lyrics and energy room to shine.

Since breaking out with “Telfy” in 2022, Maiya The Don has kept her foot on the gas. From viral singles to her Hot Commodity mixtape, a spot on Flo Milli’s tour, and being named to XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, she’s been building her name step by step. “TEN” further showcases how she's a rising voice in rap with a message, a look and a sound that continues to cut through.