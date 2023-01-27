Image
Image Credit
Screenshot from “TEN” video
Image Alt
Maiya The Don
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Brooklyn rapper Maiya The Don is back with a fresh anthem for the ladies. On Friday (April 4), she released her latest single, “TEN,” a confident and catchy track that flipped The-Dream’s 2007 hit “Shawty Is a 10.” Backed by a slick, drill-inspired beat from producers KP, Sliick and Call Up Tay, the song blended classic R&B vibes with New York energy, delivering a sound that feels both familiar and brand new.

Maiya The Don's “TEN” celebrates confidence and sisterhood

“TEN” is all about beauty, self-love and riding for your circle. From the start, Maiya sets the tone with lines like, “I look in the mirror and tell myself that b**ch a 10, and that’s my friend, my twin, that b**ch right there a 10.” It’s a reminder that she’s not just shining alone — she’s bringing her people with her. The track also taps into the fun, flashy side of being that girl, with lyrics about flexing, turning heads and staying booked and busy: “I'm 10 for 10, who told that b**ch that she a 10? These n**gas know I been a 10, hit the club around like 10, then I'm leaving with a 10.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@amarachipipi/video/7489113672497810734

The song has already taken off on TikTok, where creators are dancing, lip-syncing and showing love to their friends using Maiya’s empowering hook. The rapper herself shouted out a few of the videos on her Instagram.

Maiya The Don’s music video keeps the energy at a “TEN”

The official video for “TEN” dropped on Monday (April 7) and added a new layer to the already buzzing single. Directed by Court St, the (mostly) black-and-white video featured Maiya surrounded by a crew of women, all catching a vibe and holding up “10” signs. The visuals are stylish and stripped-down, giving the lyrics and energy room to shine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8Ptq_oIBUo

Since breaking out with “Telfy” in 2022, Maiya The Don has kept her foot on the gas. From viral singles to her Hot Commodity mixtape, a spot on Flo Milli’s tour, and being named to XXL's 2024 Freshman Class, she’s been building her name step by step. “TEN” further showcases how she's a rising voice in rap with a message, a look and a sound that continues to cut through.