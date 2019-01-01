Image Image Credit Karwai Tang/Contributor via Getty Images and Neil Mockford/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Will Smith and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Will Smith officially hopped on Doechii’s “Anxiety” challenge, a move that only makes sense for a veteran who knows how to tap into a cultural moment. On Thursday (March 13), he surprised fans with his take on the viral TikTok trend, teaming up with the TDE talent herself.

In the clip, Smith bobbed his head to the eerie hook — “Somebody's watchin' me, it's my anxiety” — while staring into a mirror. When he turns to face the camera, his reflection stays put while Doechii “replaces” his real-life self. The Philly legend also made sure to credit influencer Brooke Monk, who kicked off the trend. Given how many “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" edits have been incorporated into the moment, the actor was bound to step in soon.

From humble origins to TikTok dance craze

Over the past week, TikTok users have been recreating the classic “Fresh Prince” scene where Will catches Ashley Banks (played by Tatyana Ali) dancing to her Walkman, then joins in. The challenge quickly took off, with fans and celebrities alike putting their own spin on it. “I’ve been watching y’all, and every video has been better than the last!! Love that track,” Smith wrote in a separate post upon learning about the dance craze, shouting out both Doechii and Ali in the process.

Doechii’s momentum and Smith’s next move

Smith’s timing is interesting. The rap icon-turned-Hollywood star has been releasing singles and teasing an upcoming album, essentially making this a smart way to maintain momentum. It also connected him one of Hip Hop’s fastest-rising stars, which could signal a future collaboration.

Fresh off her first Grammy win and the release of Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii’s been racking up accolades and viral moments alike. She originally shared “Anxiety” in 2019 on her YouTube channel, then hopped on a feature with Sleepy Hallow for his version in 2023, before finally giving it a proper release this month — sparking a TikTok phenomenon in the process.