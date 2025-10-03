Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The wins keep coming for Doechii. On Monday (March 10), Billboard named her the 2025 Woman of the Year, making the Florida talent the second rapper to receive the prestigious honor after Cardi B in 2020. Past winners of the prestigious honor include SZA, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Madonna. She will accept the award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event, which is set to take place on March 29 in Inglewood, CA.

From viral sensation to award-winning powerhouse

This recognition marks a major milestone in Doechii’s rapidly rising career. Back in February, she became just the second solo woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, following Cardi B’s 2019 win. She took home the award for her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, a project that has since peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. Her performance of “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and “CATFISH” during the Grammy Awards telecast was widely regarded as one of the night’s best moments. Less than three weeks later, Doechii added another major accolade by winning Outstanding New Artist at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

As Billboard further revealed, Doechii’s impact continues to grow on the charts. Both “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and “What It Is (Block Boy)” landed in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to the TDE star, the Women in Music event will recognize several other groundbreaking artists, including Erykah Badu (Icon Award), GloRilla (Powerhouse Award), Muni Long (Rising Star Award) and Tyla (Impact Award). Several honorees will also take the stage as performing acts. Summer Walker, Tanner Adell, Kali Uchis and many more have been tapped as presenters for the night.

How to witness Doechii’s latest big moment

Fans who want to watch Doechii’s historic moment live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. The Laverne Cox-hosted event will also be available to stream.

Simply put, Doechii’s journey is a testament to her impact, artistic vision and relentless ambition. With this latest honor, she continues to prove that she’s not just a leader for Hip Hop's current generation — she's also becoming one of the most influential artists in music.