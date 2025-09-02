Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Juvenile, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is doing something right because her winning streak just got hotter after securing another major Hip Hop co-sign. In fact, the only time anyone is saying “ugh” and the Memphis-bred emcee’s name in the same sentence is when her popular hit “Watchu Kno About Me” is on.

That undeniable star power is partly why the 25-year-old was top of mind when Juvenile was recently asked who he would want to collaborate with. With no hesitation, the NOLA legend offered up the 2022 Bet Hip Hop Award’s breakthrough artist. “Right off top, off the block, it’s GloRilla for a whole bunch of reasons, for a whole bunch of reasons too,” he told Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe during a live episode of their “Nightcap” podcast filmed in New Orleans on Feb. 6.

The “Back That Azz Up” rapper paid the rising talent the ultimate Hot Boy compliment as he explained, “I just feel like GloRilla fit that whole hot girl thing that I’ve been talking about, that we was talking about years ago. You know, I’m from the projects [and] she just feel like somebody that’s from the hood… Let her cook, let her cook.”

In his 1999 single “I Need a Hot Girl,” Juvenile flexed on wax about a chick who couldn’t be faded, much like Glo, rapping, “Now see my Cash Money hot girl floss her s**t, Riding’ uptown, bumping Hot Boys, ya b**ch/ And that blue-face Rolex, I bought that b**ch, Keep big head Benjamins all through her s**t.”

The CMG artist has been putting on for her hometown since she released the RIAA platinum-certified track “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” three years ago. In October, she unleashed her debut album Glorious to rave reviews. Tracks such as “Let Her Cook,” “TGIF,” and the offering “PROCEDURE” featuring Latto have further locked in her rightful claim to being a global superstar. Much like the music video theme for the last-mentioned song, she has been setting it off one chart-topper at a time.