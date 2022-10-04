Image Image Credit Screenshot from “PROCEDURE” visual Image Alt GloRilla and Latto Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is keeping her debut album momentum going at full throttle. On Tuesday (Feb. 4), she unveiled a new visual for the GLORIOUS standout “PROCEDURE,” a collaboration with Latto that serves as a forever anthem for “bad b**ch season.” “Hardest out, I’m stampin’ that, none these h**s can f**k with me, try to bump these b**ches' music, but b**ches really suck to me,” Glo rapped on the Supah Mario-produced cut.

In the Benny Boom-directed clip, the Grammy-nominated duo paid tribute to the ‘90s cult classic Set It Off, complete with a high-stakes bank heist. In the end, Glo woke up from what turned out to be a dream before taking a call from her mother, played by none other than Set It Off star Vivica A. Fox.

As expected, many on social media had plenty of praise for Big Glo’s latest drop. “I don’t care: Even though I’m a man, I always got Latto and GloRilla in my daily playlists somewhere,” wrote one X user. “They’re elite rappers forreal.” Another stated, “I wonder if Set It Off is GloRilla’s favorite movie. This is her second reference/video now.”

Released back in October 2024, GLORIOUS boasted additional contributions from Fridayy, BossMan Dlow, T-Pain, Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, and more. The project earned a Top 5 placement on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 album-equivalent units sold. This March, the Memphis talent will embark on her tour of the same name, which will touch down in cities all across the United States. Real Boston Richey and Queen Key will also provide support.

In related news, GloRilla was recently named the first-ever brand ambassador across Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Fenty Hair, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty brands. As the face of the “Glo Up Close” campaign, she will showcase new products and highlight her favorite picks. Running through April 2025, the campaign debuts with Savage x Fenty’s Puff Cherries collection later this month, followed by two additional collections in the spring.

Check out other social media reactions to “PROCEDURE” below.