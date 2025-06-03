Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Glastonbury Festival has long been a proving ground for music’s biggest names. Every year, England’s Worthy Farm transforms into a mecca for festival-goers eager to witness history in the making. From Beyoncé’s game-changing 2011 set to Stormzy’s triumphant 2019 headlining moment, the festival is no stranger to cultural shifts. This year, one of those shifts is happening on the West Holts Stage – and its catalyst is Doechii.

On Saturday (June 28), the Floridian talent will make her highly anticipated Glastonbury debut as a headliner alongside the likes of Neil Young, Charli XCX and RAYE. Her presence at the long-running festival is sure to be a career-defining moment for an artist who has consistently rewritten the rules of Hip Hop and R&B.

The setlist we need

With an introduction of this magnitude, Doechii has the opportunity to craft a performance that cements her as one of the most exciting artists of her generation. And what’s a legendary set without the perfect mix of hits, deep cuts and show-stopping moments?

Hopefully, she'll include cuts like “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” an infectious drop that propelled her to mainstream status, and “Persuasive,” which oozes cool with its smooth, hypnotic beat and sultry delivery. The latter is the kind of song that makes festival crowds sway in unison, a necessary breather before diving into high-energy anthems.

And if Glastonbury is known for anything, it’s electrifying, rebellious moments. That’s where “Crazy” comes in. This song is Doechii at her most unfiltered – a riotous explosion of rap, punk and raw energy. Imagine her screaming into the mic, commanding the stage with chaotic choreography, the crowd feeding off the adrenaline. It’s the kind of moment that turns first-time listeners into lifelong fans.

Of course, we can’t forget “Booty Drop,” which would make the entire crowd lose themselves in movement. You can also throw in “STANKAPOOH” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” both of which saw Doechii’s technical rap skills shine and further proved that she’s a serious emcee with an arsenal of flows.

It should be noted that Doechii isn’t just about high-energy bangers. She knows how to tap into deeper emotions, and “Anxiety” is proof. On Tuesday (March 4), she gave the 2019 song an official release on streaming platforms after Sleepy Hollow’s 2023 take on the song, on which she was the featured artist, gradually revived interest. Both sample Gotye and Kimbra’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” a hidden gem as a production choice. The storytelling, the vulnerability and the nostalgia from that song would linger in the minds of attendees long after the weekend is over.

A slow and steady takeover

Doechii’s ascent has been nothing short of revolutionary. She first gained mainstream attention when “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on TikTok, showcasing her offbeat flow, quirky storytelling and animated delivery. That momentum led to a record deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, making her the label’s first female rapper and placing her among heavyweights like ScHoolboy Q, SZA and (former labelmate) Kendrick Lamar.

In 2024, Doechii took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album, earned through her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. That project blended turn-of-the-century raps with neo-soul and other elements, all of which solidified her as one of the most innovative voices out today.